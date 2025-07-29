Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Eliminates Three Linked to Kashmir Attack

2025-07-29 09:08:13
(MENAFN) Indian security forces have neutralized three militants involved in the April assault on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, according to a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

Addressing the lower chamber of the Indian legislature, Shah revealed that the deceased individuals—identified as Suleman, Jibran, and Afghan—were confirmed by eyewitnesses.

The trio, he stated, were affiliated with the Pakistan-based extremist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

“I want to tell the parliament and the nation that those who murdered our citizens in Baisaran Valley, these three were among them and they were killed,” Shah asserted.

“The NIA [National Investigation Agency] earlier arrested those who sheltered these terrorists. When their bodies were brought to Srinagar, we got them to identify the bodies.”

The Home Minister highlighted that authorities retrieved one M9 carbine and two AK-47 rifles from the slain militants.

Forensic tests conducted by the laboratory in Chandigarh verified that these firearms matched those used in the attack in Kashmir.

According to Shah, Indian intelligence units and army personnel persistently monitored encrypted transmissions via the “ultra system,” believed to be a Chinese communication tool.

“The IB [Intelligence Bureau] and the army’s soldiers continuously worked on capturing signals of the ultra system [a Chinese encrypted communication system]. Finally, on July 22, the sensors established their exact location, and then the Indian armed forces finally killed them on Monday,” he explained.

