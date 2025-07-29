403
Media Uncovers True Cost of Trump’s ‘Flying Palace’ Renovation
(MENAFN) The luxury Boeing 747-8 gifted to President Donald Trump by Qatar is slated to require renovations costing at least $934 million, according to a media report citing Air Force insiders. The paper revealed that the funding was discreetly redirected from a program intended to modernize the U.S. ground-launched nuclear missile system.
Earlier this year, the Qatari royal family presented Trump with the $400 million aircraft, dubbed the “flying palace.” The jet was transferred to the Pentagon for use as Air Force One while newly commissioned Boeing planes face delays. In an agreement signed this month, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his Qatari counterpart formalized Qatar’s “unconditional donation.” Renovation work is expected to commence shortly.
Though the exact costs remain classified, officials told media that the Pentagon concealed the renovation expenses within the Sentinel program. This initiative aims to upgrade the aging Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system, including launch facilities and communications infrastructure. Air Force sources claimed the Pentagon inserted a $934 million allocation for refurbishing the Qatari jet into a document tied to the Sentinel program, recently submitted to Congress.
The jet’s transfer has ignited criticism, with opponents highlighting ethical concerns. Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen expressed to media, “The more we learn about this deal, the more disturbing it becomes.” She cautioned about “significant security implications” tied to accepting a foreign plane as Air Force One and condemned the use of nuclear modernization funds for what she called “a vanity project for President Trump.”
In June, Air Force Secretary Troy Meink informed Congress that renovation costs would stay below $400 million. However, Air Force engineers told media that this estimate is unrealistic, citing necessary extensive upgrades including new communications systems, anti-missile defenses, engine enhancements, removal of suspected surveillance devices, and additional “luxuries” requested by Trump.
Trump stood by the decision to accept the jet, telling reporters in May he “would never be one to turn down that kind of an offer,” and added, “I could be a stupid person and say, ‘No, we don’t want a free, very expensive airplane’.”
