Safetica Wins The Summer 2025 Leader Award In Data Loss Prevention From Sourceforge

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Safetica is proud to be a winner of the Leader award from SourceForge, the world's largest software reviews and comparison website.

- Mirek Kren, CEO at Safetica

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Safetica, the Intelligent Data Security company, announced today that it has been awarded the Summer 2025 Leader Award by SourceForge. SourceForge is the world's largest B2B software review and comparison website with nearly 20 million in-market B2B software buyers per month. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with a high volume of recent excellent user reviews that puts them in the top fifth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.

“I'm very excited to announce the Summer 2025 Leaders on SourceForge. Safetica has been recognized as a Leader this Summer in the Data Loss Prevention category, and their outstanding user reviews are proof of the high-quality solution they provide to their customers,” said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott.“Congratulations and keep up the amazing work!”

To win the Summer 2025 Leader award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 5% of favorably reviewed products out of the 100,000 products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that Safetica delivers to customers.

“At Safetica, we're excited to accept the SourceForge Summer 2025 Leader Award. We do our best to provide a best-in-class product, and we're happy to see our users rewarding us with good reviews. We're honored to be valued by our customers and to be recognized by SourceForge,” said Mirek Kren, CEO of Safetica.

About Safetica

Safetica is a global leader in Intelligent Data Security. Our AI-powered platform unifies data protection, insider risk management, compliance readiness, and data discovery across on-premises and cloud environments. With smooth integration and minimal disruption to business workflows, Safetica safeguards sensitive data, reduces insider risk, and ensures regulatory compliance for businesses in more than 120 countries.

For more information, visit .

About SourceForge

SourceForge is the world's largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge features over 100,000 B2B software products across 4000 B2B software categories. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose.

Missi Carmen

Safetica Technologies Inc.

+1 408-668-1241

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.