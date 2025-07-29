Sanjay Dutt's Net Worth 2025: Bollywood Icon's Income, Remuneration, Assets And More

As of mid-2025, estimates put the veteran Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt's net worth at around ₹295 crore (approximately $30 million). All this wealth comes from decades of blockbuster films and smart trailer-park business avenues, luxury assets, and extravagant endorsements.

Sanjay Dutt's Net Worth 2025:

Sanjay has followed a film career lasting over four decades and over 130 feature films that made him among the top-highest paid actors in Hindi cinema. He reportedly charges ₹8-15 crore per film today, with possibly more for some very big South Indian projects like Leo and Double iSmart.

Business Ventures and Endorsements

In addition to acting, the other ventures Sanjay Dutt has plunged into include:

He has two production companies: Sanjay Dutt Productions and Three Dimension Motion Pictures.

He co-owns Harare Hurricanes (ZimAfro T10) and B-Love Kandy (LPL).

Further investments include equity stakes in various start-ups such as an alcohol brand Cartel and Bros, Cyber Media India, and DawnTown (streetwear) and The Glenwalk, an own Scotch whisky brand that he launched, costing around ₹1,550 per bottle.

Most of his money is trapped in property:

He reportedly has a grand apartment in Pali Hills, Bandra, Mumbai, approximately worth ₹40 crore.

He also has a mansion in Dubai where his family lives, but the price remains undisclosed.

Cars, Bikes & Collectibles

Sanjay Dutt has put together an amazing continental garage and collection of luxurious items:

Cars: Rolls-Royce Ghost (₹6.95-7.95 cr), Range Rover Autobiography (₹2.99 cr), Audi R8 (₹2.72 cr), Ferrari 599 GTB (₹1.3 cr), and Audi Q7 (99-89 lakh-98 lakh).

Bikes: Harley-Davidson Fatboy (₹25.68 lakh), Ducati Multistrada (₹21-31 lakh).

Watches & Wines: His luxury watch collection consists of Roger Dubuis (₹64 lakh), Rolex (₹28-40 lakh models), Audemars Piguet (₹40 lakh), and Hublot (₹27 lakh). His wine collection is valued at approximately ₹14 lakh.

Financially Upward & His Legacy

Reports suggest that Dutt's net worth has increased almost twofold (approx. 96%) over the past 3 years, with the latest estimates being up from ₹150 crore to ₹295 crore. With this, the trajectory, while supporting his continuing fame, his increasing bankability as a film producer, and his investments that began to pay off well.

On July 29, 2025, which was his 66th birthday, many reports recognized Dutt's lavish lifestyle, ₹295 crores fortune, from sprawling palatial homes, and exotic supercars to high-end wristwear.