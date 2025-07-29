Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Education Department Probes Duke University

2025-07-29 04:28:10
(MENAFN) The US Department of Education announced on Monday that it has launched a formal inquiry into Duke University and the Duke Law Journal following claims of biased practices.

According to a statement, "this investigation is based on recent reporting alleging that Duke University (Duke) discriminates on the basis of race, color, and/or national origin by using these factors to select law journal members."

The probe stems from reports suggesting that certain demographic traits may have influenced the selection process for journal participants.

In a separate development, Education Secretary Linda McMahon and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. addressed a joint letter to Duke University expressing apprehensions about "the use of race preferences in Duke’s hiring, admissions, and scholarship decisions."

McMahon emphasized the potential consequences, stating, “if Duke illegally gives preferential treatment to law journal or medical school applicants based on those students’ immutable characteristics, that is an affront not only to civil rights law, but to the meritocratic character of academic excellence.”

As of now, Duke University has not delivered any official reaction regarding the federal investigation.

