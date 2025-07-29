403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Education Department Probes Duke University
(MENAFN) The US Department of Education announced on Monday that it has launched a formal inquiry into Duke University and the Duke Law Journal following claims of biased practices.
According to a statement, "this investigation is based on recent reporting alleging that Duke University (Duke) discriminates on the basis of race, color, and/or national origin by using these factors to select law journal members."
The probe stems from reports suggesting that certain demographic traits may have influenced the selection process for journal participants.
In a separate development, Education Secretary Linda McMahon and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. addressed a joint letter to Duke University expressing apprehensions about "the use of race preferences in Duke’s hiring, admissions, and scholarship decisions."
McMahon emphasized the potential consequences, stating, “if Duke illegally gives preferential treatment to law journal or medical school applicants based on those students’ immutable characteristics, that is an affront not only to civil rights law, but to the meritocratic character of academic excellence.”
As of now, Duke University has not delivered any official reaction regarding the federal investigation.
According to a statement, "this investigation is based on recent reporting alleging that Duke University (Duke) discriminates on the basis of race, color, and/or national origin by using these factors to select law journal members."
The probe stems from reports suggesting that certain demographic traits may have influenced the selection process for journal participants.
In a separate development, Education Secretary Linda McMahon and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. addressed a joint letter to Duke University expressing apprehensions about "the use of race preferences in Duke’s hiring, admissions, and scholarship decisions."
McMahon emphasized the potential consequences, stating, “if Duke illegally gives preferential treatment to law journal or medical school applicants based on those students’ immutable characteristics, that is an affront not only to civil rights law, but to the meritocratic character of academic excellence.”
As of now, Duke University has not delivered any official reaction regarding the federal investigation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment