403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Training Aircraft Crash Claims Lives of Two Moroccan Military Officers
(MENAFN) Two military officers lost their lives Monday after a training aircraft crashed at Fez-Saiss Airport in northern Morocco, the Royal Armed Forces confirmed.
According to a military announcement, the aircraft involved was an Alpha Jet trainer, commonly used for pilot instruction, which went down amid a standard training operation, resulting in the deaths of both the pilot and co-pilot.
The military clarified that the officers were engaged in a routine flight when the accident happened, with the exact circumstances still under investigation.
A special commission has been established to investigate the cause of the crash, tasked with determining whether technical failure, human error, or environmental conditions played a role.
According to a military announcement, the aircraft involved was an Alpha Jet trainer, commonly used for pilot instruction, which went down amid a standard training operation, resulting in the deaths of both the pilot and co-pilot.
The military clarified that the officers were engaged in a routine flight when the accident happened, with the exact circumstances still under investigation.
A special commission has been established to investigate the cause of the crash, tasked with determining whether technical failure, human error, or environmental conditions played a role.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment