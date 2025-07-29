Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Training Aircraft Crash Claims Lives of Two Moroccan Military Officers

2025-07-29 03:59:31
(MENAFN) Two military officers lost their lives Monday after a training aircraft crashed at Fez-Saiss Airport in northern Morocco, the Royal Armed Forces confirmed.

According to a military announcement, the aircraft involved was an Alpha Jet trainer, commonly used for pilot instruction, which went down amid a standard training operation, resulting in the deaths of both the pilot and co-pilot.

The military clarified that the officers were engaged in a routine flight when the accident happened, with the exact circumstances still under investigation.

A special commission has been established to investigate the cause of the crash, tasked with determining whether technical failure, human error, or environmental conditions played a role.

