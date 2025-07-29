403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
OpenAI CEO affirms ChatGPT conversations van be used in court
(MENAFN) OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has acknowledged that the tech industry has yet to establish clear privacy protections for users engaging in sensitive conversations with AI tools like ChatGPT.
Speaking on the This Past Weekend podcast last week, Altman warned that users should not assume their interactions with ChatGPT are legally confidential. He emphasized the lack of a regulatory or legal framework that would offer protections similar to those for communications with doctors, therapists, or lawyers.
“People share incredibly personal things with ChatGPT,” Altman said, noting that many users—especially younger ones—use the AI chatbot as a virtual therapist or advisor for emotional and relationship issues. However, these conversations are not shielded by legal privilege or confidentiality laws.
Altman stressed the urgency of addressing this gap in protection: “If someone talks to ChatGPT about something deeply personal and there's a lawsuit, we could be compelled to hand over those conversations. I think that’s a major problem,” he said.
Currently, OpenAI states that conversations from free-tier ChatGPT users are deleted after 30 days, but some may still be retained for security or legal reasons. Enterprise user data is excluded from such retention.
The issue of data privacy has gained more attention as OpenAI faces a lawsuit from The New York Times, accusing the company of copyright violations for allegedly using the outlet’s content to train its AI models. Due to this case, OpenAI has been ordered to preserve millions of user interactions with ChatGPT, a directive the company is challenging as excessive.
Adding to the concern, recent studies have linked the use of AI chatbots like ChatGPT to instances of psychosis. Experts warn that increased reliance on AI for emotional support may worsen underlying psychiatric conditions.
Speaking on the This Past Weekend podcast last week, Altman warned that users should not assume their interactions with ChatGPT are legally confidential. He emphasized the lack of a regulatory or legal framework that would offer protections similar to those for communications with doctors, therapists, or lawyers.
“People share incredibly personal things with ChatGPT,” Altman said, noting that many users—especially younger ones—use the AI chatbot as a virtual therapist or advisor for emotional and relationship issues. However, these conversations are not shielded by legal privilege or confidentiality laws.
Altman stressed the urgency of addressing this gap in protection: “If someone talks to ChatGPT about something deeply personal and there's a lawsuit, we could be compelled to hand over those conversations. I think that’s a major problem,” he said.
Currently, OpenAI states that conversations from free-tier ChatGPT users are deleted after 30 days, but some may still be retained for security or legal reasons. Enterprise user data is excluded from such retention.
The issue of data privacy has gained more attention as OpenAI faces a lawsuit from The New York Times, accusing the company of copyright violations for allegedly using the outlet’s content to train its AI models. Due to this case, OpenAI has been ordered to preserve millions of user interactions with ChatGPT, a directive the company is challenging as excessive.
Adding to the concern, recent studies have linked the use of AI chatbots like ChatGPT to instances of psychosis. Experts warn that increased reliance on AI for emotional support may worsen underlying psychiatric conditions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment