Man shouts ‘bomb’, ‘death to Trump’ on UK flight
(MENAFN) A man caused alarm on an EasyJet flight from London to Glasgow on Sunday after loudly claiming he had a bomb and shouting “death to America” and “death to Trump.” The disruption occurred while U.S. President Donald Trump was visiting Scotland, where he was preparing to play golf at his Turnberry resort.
Footage shared by outlets such as the Daily Mail, BBC, and the Scottish Sun shows passengers intervening as the man shouted aggressively. Witnesses said the 41-year-old began yelling “Allahu Akbar” and made bomb threats after exiting the restroom. He also reportedly acted aggressively toward flight attendants, all of whom were described as petite women.
A passenger recounted that things escalated when the man began physically pushing the crew. "That’s when one guy grabbed him from behind and took him down, then others joined in to restrain him," the witness said. "He fought a bit, but he realized he’d messed up."
Armed police met the plane upon arrival at Glasgow Airport and took the suspect into custody. Police Scotland confirmed that he remains detained. A witness told The Sun that the man had refugee identification documents, though authorities have not confirmed his identity, nationality, or refugee status. No explosives were found, and officials believe the incident was isolated. Counter-terrorism teams are reviewing videos of the event posted online.
The disruption follows growing concerns in the UK about security risks tied to migration. In the 12 months leading up to March 2024, England and Wales recorded over 50,000 knife-related crimes. Protesters have called for stricter rules at asylum centers and more accountability regarding migrant-related crimes.
Earlier this month, demonstrators took to the streets in Dover as part of the “Great British National Protest,” urging tougher border measures. Government data indicates that 70% of those crossing the English Channel in small boats over the past six years came from Iran, Afghanistan, Iraq, Albania, Syria, and Eritrea.
