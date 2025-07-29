Nvidia, Sarepta, HPE, Citi, EQT: What Sparked Heavy After-Hours Trading In These 5 Stocks?

As the market awaits key catalysts that would play out over the next couple of sessions, the following stocks saw brisk trading after the closing bell on Monday.

Sarepta (SRPT): Shares of Sarepta, a developer of gene therapies for rare diseases, jumped nearly 50% in extended trading, with 7.81 million shares exchanging hands.

Following reports of the death of an 8-year-old boy in Brazil, the company announced last week that it has paused shipments of Elevidys for ambulatory patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) to provide the FDA time for reviewing safety data.

Sarepta stock's after-hours gains came as the FDA notified the company that it could lift the voluntary pause on the shipments.

On Stocktwits, Sarepta was among the top five trending tickers by late Monday. The stock also drew an 'extremely bullish' reaction from retail traders on Stocktwits.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE): HPE stock edged up 0.10% in after-hours on 7.77-million volume. The company announced during market hours on Monday that Japanese automaker Subaru has decided to use its HPE Cray XD670 servers to orchestrate its image recognition technology and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

The company completed its acquisition of Juniper Networks earlier this month, and following the closure, several analysts expressed optimism regarding the buy. The Fly reported that Deutsche Bank increased its price target for the stock to $26 from $21, citing its view that the risk-reward is favorable after the Juniper acquisition.

Citigroup: Citigroup stock was little changed in Monday's extended trading, but about 7.34 million shares exchanged hands. The stock ended the regular session down despite launching a credit card under the“Strata Elite” brand name for high-income customers.

Citi is coming off a strong earnings report, buoyed by strength in markets and banking revenues.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment stayed 'bearish' by late Monday, and the 24-hour message volume was 'low.'

Nvidia: After finishing Monday's regular session up 1.87%, Nvidia stock edged up in the after-hours, with 6.82 million shares changing hands. On Stocktwits, too, the stock was among the top 10 active tickers, underlining retail interest in the stock.

Retail users on the platform stayed 'bullish' on the stock, with the degree of bullishness improving from a day ago.

The optimism surrounding Nvidia stock can be traced back to signs that the U.S. may extend the trade truce with China by 90 days. Also, Fireworks AI, which rents out Nvidia chips to developers, is reportedly eyeing a fresh funding round that would give the company a $4 billion valuation.

EQT: Shares of natural gas producer EQT rose about 0.50% in the after-hours and saw brisk trading volume (5.98 million). The surge in interest in the stock occurred amid a series of insider transactions and a rise in oil prices.

On Friday, Citi raised its price target for EQT stock to $68 from $65 and maintained an 'Overweight' rating following the second-quarter beat it reported on July 22.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward EQT stock remained 'bullish,' accompanied by 'high' message volume.

