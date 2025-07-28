Avionté Announces Passing Of Chief Executive Officer Rishabh Mehrotra Mike Metzger Appointed As Interim CEO

Company to Honor Leader's Legacy at CONNECT 2025 Conference Next Week

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avionté, a leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software solutions, today announced with profound sadness the sudden passing of its Chief Executive Officer over the weekend. The company's Board of Directors has appointed Mike Metzger, an experienced Executive in Human Capital technology, as the Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

"We are devastated by the unexpected loss of our CEO, Rishabh Mehrotra, who was not only an exceptional business leader but also a cherished friend and colleague," said Kevin Frick, Chairman of Avionté's Board of Directors. "We extend our deepest condolences to Rishabh's family and loved ones and wish to express our gratitude for his lasting impact on everyone at Avionté. His visionary leadership transformed Avionté into the industry powerhouse it is today. While we mourn this tremendous loss, we are committed to honoring his legacy by continuing the mission he was so passionate about."

Rishabh Mehrotra, who was 55, passed away suddenly on Saturday due to a sudden illness. He had served as Avionté's Chief Executive Officer since 2020, leading the company through a period of significant growth and innovation. Under his leadership, Avionté expanded its comprehensive staffing software platform to become one of the industry's most trusted solutions, known for its integrated front and back-office capabilities and strong customer service. Mehrotra was highly regarded for making bold moves in a conservative industry. During his tenure, Avionté acquired WorkN, the leading Mobile Platform in the Staffing Industry, as well as SimpleVMS, a leading contingent workforce solution for employers.

Mike Metzger, the new Interim CEO of Avionté noted, "Rishabh was a transformative figure for Avionté. He brought incredible energy, strategic vision, and deep care for our customers and employees, and he played a foundational role in a new generation of young leaders. Our priority during this difficult time is to ensure continuity for our customers, partners, and employees. We have an exceptional leadership team in place, and together we will continue building on the strong foundation he helped create."

The company's annual CONNECT user conference, scheduled for August 4-6, 2025, in Minneapolis, will proceed as planned and will include special tributes celebrating Mehrotra's contributions to Avionté and the staffing industry. The conference will serve as an opportunity for the community to honor his memory and continue advancing his vision for the future of staffing technology.

"Rishabh was instrumental in making CONNECT the industry's premier staffing technology event," added John Long, the Founder and Co-Chairman of Avionté. "He believed deeply in the power of bringing our community together to learn, collaborate, and innovate. We will ensure this year's conference honors that vision while celebrating his lasting impact on our industry. His legacy lives on in the innovative solutions we provide and the success of our customers."

The Board of Directors will begin a comprehensive search for a permanent CEO in the coming weeks. In the interim, the company's experienced executive leadership team will continue to drive the company's strategic initiatives under Metzger's leadership.

The company has implemented comprehensive support resources for employees during this difficult time and remains fully operational with no disruption to customer services or support. Out of respect for the family's privacy during this difficult time, we ask that media inquiries be directed to Michelle Meek at [email protected] . Funeral arrangements will be private, with a public celebration of life to be announced at a later date.

About Avionté

Avionté is a leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software solutions, offering innovative end-to-end staffing software technology to nearly 1,000 customers and 25,000 users throughout the U.S. and Canada. Built by staffing industry experts, Avionté delivers a robust platform for clerical, light industrial, IT, healthcare, and professional staffing firms to maximize profits and boost productivity. The company's comprehensive solution includes powerful applicant tracking, CRM, payroll, billing, and analytics tools designed specifically for the staffing industry. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Avionté is backed by Serent Capital. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Michelle Meek

773-220-3120

[email protected]

SOURCE Avionté

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED