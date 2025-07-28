Dexterity And HIWIN Partner To Produce World's First Intelligent Robot Arm Designed For Warehouse Applications

New, Lightweight 8-Degree-of-Freedom Robotic Arm is used in Dexterity's Mech Platform

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and TAICHUNG, Taiwan, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dexterity, a global leader in physical AI and robotics, today announced a strategic partnership with HIWIN Technologies Corp, a global leader in the manufacturing of motion and control systems, to produce high-performance robot arms for Dexterity's hardware platform: the Mech.

The Mech is a roving, two-armed robot designed from the ground to embody Physical AI in industrial applications. Its roving base enables it to go where large enterprises need heavy lifting of a wide range of goods, and its lightweight but powerful, dual arm design enables it to pick and pack goods at the speed of operations-and beyond.

HIWIN's expertise in precision engineering has enabled the development of lightweight, 8-degree-of-freedom robotic arms for the Mech. HIWIN optimized the strength-to-weight ratio of the Mech arms to make them easy to deploy in warehouses, while at the same time ensuring their capability in lifting weights beyond the OSHA limit for a single person lift. The collaboration strengthens Dexterity's ability to scale production and deploy its AI-powered robots across a wide range of industries in North America, Asia, and Europe.

"Our partnership with HIWIN gives Dexterity the world-class manufacturing expertise needed to deliver advanced robotics at scale," said Samir Menon, CEO of Dexterity. "With HIWIN's precision engineering and Dexterity's unique Physical AI approach, we are bringing a new category of enterprise-grade, industrial Mechs to customers for multiple industries worldwide."

"Dexterity's innovative Mech design and Physical AI capabilities are delivering transformational value to large enterprises that have yet to benefit from robotics," said Eddie Chuo, Chairman and CEO of HIWIN Technologies Corp. "The Mech's flexibility and intelligence unlock value for business leaders in parcel, ground logistics, retail, e-commerce, and many other markets where adaptability and physical AI-powered intelligence provides a significant advantage."

Dexterity's Mech and new Physical AI platform were officially unveiled in March 2025, signaling a major leap forward in Physical AI-powered automation.

Pictures of Mech onsite with Sagawa Express (Attached) Video of Mech with Hiwin Arms Loading Trucks

About Dexterity, Inc.:

Dexterity, Inc. is a Redwood City, California-based robotics company specializing in using Physical AI to give robots human-like dexterity. Dexterity's full-stack technology platform spans AI, software, and hardware and is purpose-built to implement an "AI of AIs" approach, ensuring enterprise-grade operational productivity and safety guarantees. Dexterity's work in Physical AI for airports builds upon existing applications developed for logistics and supply chain operations in the parcel, ground logistics, retail, and e-commerce industries. To learn more, visit .

About HIWIN Technologies Corp.:

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan, HIWIN is a global leader in precision components, motion control and systems. The company's product portfolio includes linear guideways, ball screws, torque motor rotary tables, strain wave gear reducers, actuators, and multi-axis robotics solutions, serving industries such as automation, semiconductors, machine tool & precision machinery, and medical. Driven by innovation and quality, HIWIN has established a global presence with 12 subsidiaries and R&D laboratories serving customers worldwide. To learn more, please visit .

SOURCE Dexterity

