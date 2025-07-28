Sondercare Launches Certified Home Hospital Beds To Support 16 Million Middle-Income Seniors Facing Long-Term Care Crisis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Certified Premium Hospital Beds Offer Practical Solution for Families Navigating the "Missing Middle" of Senior Care

London, ON , July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SonderCare , a leading manufacturer of home-based hospital beds, today announced expanded access to its certified premium home care beds to meet growing demand from the“missing middle”-the estimated 16 million middle-income seniors projected to lack access to affordable long-term care by 2033. As a new TIME1 report highlights the growing burden on families caught between rising care costs and limited public assistance, SonderCare is reaffirming its commitment to providing practical, medically compliant home care solutions that help seniors age safely at home.

The TIME study reveals that by 2033, an estimated 16 million middle-income seniors will be unable to afford the health, personal care, and housing services they need1. This "missing middle" – seniors who aren't wealthy but also aren't poor enough to qualify for government assistance – often relies on family members who sacrifice careers and financial security to provide care.

"The story of Aisha Adkins, as reported in TIME, exemplifies the resilience of millions of family caregivers nationwide," said Kyle Sobko, CEO at SonderCare. "While addressing the long-term care challenge requires collaboration across healthcare providers and policymakers, we're committed to providing certified, compliant hospital beds that make home care safer, more manageable, and more dignified for both seniors and their caregivers."

Practical Solutions for Real Challenges

SonderCare's certified premium hospital beds address several critical challenges faced by family caregivers:

Fall Prevention: With ultra-low floor settings, SonderCare beds significantly reduce fall risk – a leading cause of injury and hospitalization among seniors that often precipitates the need for facility care.

Caregiver Support: Features like adjustable height and positioning reduce physical strain on family caregivers, who often risk their own health while providing round-the-clock care.

Maintaining Independence: The beds' intuitive controls and safety features allow seniors to maintain some autonomy while ensuring their safety, extending the time they can remain at home.

Cost-Effective Care: While long-term care facilities average over $100,000 annually2, investing in proper home care equipment may help many families manage care costs while maintaining quality of life.

Supporting the Sandwich Generation

The TIME report notes that family caregivers contribute hundreds of billions of dollars in unpaid labor annually3, with dementia care driving much of this burden. SonderCare's Aura series beds are specifically designed to ease this load:



Aura Premium and Platinum models feature backup battery systems and lockout controls, crucial for dementia patients who may accidentally adjust settings

Extra Wide models accommodate caregivers who need to assist with transfers or provide bedside care Eight-function controls on Platinum models allow for precise positioning that can help with feeding, medication administration, and comfort

"We've seen firsthand how the right equipment can mean the difference between a family managing care at home versus facing an immediate crisis," added Kyle Sobko. "Our beds aren't just about medical functionality – they're about preserving dignity and extending the precious time families have together."

A Growing Need for Innovation

As the Columbia University study cited in TIME warns of caregiving challenges ahead, SonderCare continues to innovate with fully certified hospital beds that meet all regulatory compliance standards:



Aesthetically pleasing designs that blend into home environments, reducing the institutional feel that many seniors fear

Full certification and regulatory compliance ensuring hospital-grade safety standards for home use

Weight capacities up to 500 lbs to accommodate a diverse range of users Comprehensive installation and support services to ensure families can effectively use the equipment

Looking Forward

"We recognize that equipment alone won't solve the long-term care challenge – it requires systemic collaboration," concluded Sobko. "That's why we focus on manufacturing certified, compliant hospital beds that meet the highest safety standards, ensuring our solutions provide reliable support to families who need them most."

For families exploring home care options or seeking to better support their loved ones aging at home, SonderCare offers free virtual consultations and educational resources through its Learning Center at

About SonderCare

SonderCare is a leading manufacturer of fully certified and compliant premium hospital beds for home use, dedicated to revolutionizing home care through high-quality, state-of-the-art products. The company's Aura series beds combine medical functionality with home-friendly design, meeting all regulatory standards while supporting both users and caregivers in maintaining safety, comfort, and dignity during home care.

