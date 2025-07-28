Global Side Hustle Revolution: Remote Workers Flock To Invromining Cloud Mining, $100 Daily Earnings Becoming The New Normal

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Globally,“telecommuting” and“digital side hustling” are no longer just a stopgap measure in the age of epidemics, but are evolving into a freer, smarter way of life. At the same time,a lightweight, daily revenue model that requires no technical background, is rapidly emerging and being adopted on a large scale by remote workers and freelancers around the world. One of the leading platforms InvroMinin , is at the centre of this“mining side hustle”.

The Digital Nomad's Choice: Cloud Mining as an Alternative to a Second Job

In recent years, more and more digital nomads, freelance writers, independent designers and even programmers are giving up their traditional part-time jobs or side hustles, and“outsourcing” their free time to cloud computing platforms, opening up automated asset growth channels.

“I used to have to keep an eye on the market, but now I open the app and watch the numbers automatically jump up every day.”

A remote developer from Los Angeles said that since joining InvroMining at the beginning of 2025, his daily cloud mining earnings have been steadily maintained between $80 and $120,“without trading, without fear of fluctuations, without affecting his job.”

InvroMining: making cloud mining as easy as opening an internet banking account

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London, UK, InvroMining focuses on providing global users with“green, smart and low-threshold” cloud mining services. The platform combines an AI automatic arithmetic scheduling system with 135 clean energy mining facilities around the world to create a low-risk, highly transparent digital income system.

Users do not need to buy equipment, install software, or even recharge, but can register to receive $15 free mining credits, and instantly experience daily automatic income.

In addition, the platform supports a variety of cryptocurrency contract , including BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, USDT, DOGE, etc., and provides flexible contract options such as 3 days, 7 days, 30 days, etc., with daily settlement of earnings, and free withdrawals of coins over $100.

Passive Income Model for Freelancers: Invitation + Mining Dual Income

Unlike traditional side hustles that rely on physical strength or time to pile up income, InvroMining also offers a two-tier referral rebate system. Users can share the invitation code through social platforms and invite their friends to participate in mining to earn:

Direct push reward up to 3%

Up to 2% for inter-push rewards

This mechanism allows the platform to naturally form a highly active“micro-entrepreneurial ecosystem”, creating a second sustainable cash flow without affecting the main business.

Global Layout, Launch Digital Revenue Anytime, Anywhere

Up to now, InvroMining has more than 9.6 million registered users , covering 175 countries and regions, with multi-language interface and global customer service response. Especially in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and other regions where the digital economy is developing rapidly, it has become a typical paradigm for side income and financial independence.

