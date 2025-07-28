Tanya Harrison: Heartfelt Leadership And Creative Spirit At Jumeirah Golf Estates Khaleej Times

Whether she's lining up a birdie putt or sculpting a Spider-Man cake for her son's birthday, Tanya Harrison does it all with heart. As Lady Captain of Jumeirah Golf Estates, Tanya has become a beloved figure in Dubai's golfing circles, equal parts competitor, community-builder, and creative spirit in her kitchen.

A proud South African who's called Dubai home for six years, Tanya's impact at JGE has been as much about people as it has been about pars.“From the start, I wanted everyone to feel that this is their club,” she says.“Whether she's a seasoned golfer or picking up a club for the first time... Seeing friendships form and our section grow closer has been the most rewarding part of my captaincy.”

That commitment to inclusion has helped transform the JGE ladies' section into one of the UAE's most welcoming and tightly knit golfing communities. Under Tanya's guidance, the calendar has featured everything from relaxed social rounds to lively away days, events that don't just fill tee sheets, but help build lasting friendships.

“I also encouraged experienced players to buddy up with newer members, which helped break the ice and build confidence,” she explains.“Most importantly, I've tried to keep our communication open and personal, checking in, celebrating each other's milestones, and making sure every voice feels heard.”

Tanya's leadership style is warm, informal, and instinctively supportive - traits that have helped her cultivate more than just a golf schedule at JGE, but a genuine sense of belonging.

And, she can play, too. A passionate and consistent golfer in her own right, Tanya recently teamed up with Mark Schoombie to win the 2025 JGE Open Scramble, one of the club's premier mixed events.

“Honestly, it comes down to consistent participation and remembering to keep it fun,” she says.“Enjoying the game and playing with friends keeps my love for golf strong, which naturally helps my performance.”

Another standout moment came last season, when she led her team to a hard-fought victory over former Lady Captain Anna-Retha Rafferty in their annual match play clash.

“That match was such a highlight!” she smiles.“Anna-Retha is a fantastic person, player, and leader, so to captain a winning side against her was like a double-edged sword. As much as I was elated, I was gutted for her team. But it really showed the strength and spirit of our ladies' section and how we come together.”

Now, as she prepares to hand over the reins to incoming Lady Captain Michelle Welsh-Hall, Tanya shares the advice she's learned along the way.

“Don't put too much pressure on yourself to get everything perfect,” she says.“The ladies here are amazing and always ready to help. Keep things fun, bring people together, and don't forget to play your own golf! Lead with kindness and stay open, the rest will fall into place.”

Away from the course, Tanya has another talent that brings just as much joy to those around her - baking.

“I haven't baked in a while, but I enjoy getting creative in the kitchen,” she says.“My kids love giving me big, fun requests for their birthdays, and I always try my best to make it happen.”

From princess castles to a lifelike NFL Lombardi Trophy, her cake creations have become legendary in the Harrison household.“It's something I enjoy, and it's always rewarding to see their faces light up when I pull off their crazy ideas.”

Whether it's bonding through golf or celebrating her children's wildest cake dreams, Tanya's love of connection shines through.

Through it all, she's quick to credit her biggest supporter.

“I couldn't have done this without my amazing husband, James Harrison. His support, patience, and sense of humor got me through every step of the way as Lady Captain,” she says warmly.

As her time as Lady Captain winds down, she reflects on how deeply the JGE community has touched her life.



“JGE has meant so much: friends for life, a place to challenge myself, and a real sense of belonging,” she says.“It's more than just a golf club; it's a community that lifts each other. Being Lady Captain has been one of the greatest privileges of my life.”