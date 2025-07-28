From Lunch Lines To Deadlines: That's It. Is Modernizing Fruit For Back-To-School

Back-to-School Snacks for Kids and Parents made with 100% Real Fruit

That's it.

That's it. is making real fruit more convenient than ever

The maker of America's #1 Fruit Bar is fueling both kids and parents this season with real fruit and clean energy.

- Dr. Lior Lewensztain, Founder & CEOLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As families gear up for a new school year, That's it., the maker of America's #1 Fruit Bar, is making it easier than ever to fuel both kids and parents with functional, real-fruit snacks that fit into busy lives. After surpassing its 2024 milestone of delivering 200 million fruit servings, the brand is on pace to reach a quarter billion by the end of 2025, furthering its mission to make fruit accessible and convenient for everyone. This school year, That's it. is helping families streamline their routines with snack solutions tailored to every age: a real fruit crunch for kids and real fruit energy for parents.That's it. Organic Fruit Crunchables finally offer what many fruit snacks only claim to be: 100% real fruit. With just 1–2 ingredients and no added sugar, Crunchables provide a clean-label option in a category where nearly 70% of children's snacks are considered ultra-processed. They're kid-approved, shelf-stable for 24 months, and free from the top 12 allergens, making them an inclusive, school-safe choice for lunchboxes.For parents and college students, That's it. Organic Energy Bars are designed for modern life, balancing work, school drop-offs, and everything in between. Each bar delivers 100mg of clean caffeine from premium coffee, blended with real fruit and no added sugar. Already a hit on college campuses and within the wellness community, they've been sampled in partnership with Fabletics, Lululemon, and others, and are quickly becoming a new way to get snackable energy from real fruit.“We're innovating to keep fruit top of mind, whether it's in a toddler's lunchbox or a parent's tote bag,” said Dr. Lior Lewensztain, Founder and CEO of That's it.“Parents are scrutinizing labels more than ever. Our Crunchables give them peace of mind with ingredients they can pronounce, while our Energy Bars deliver clean fuel to help them power through the day.”That's it. has spent more than 13 years leading the way in real-fruit innovation. With modern solutions for both kids and parents, the brand is making back-to-school snacking simpler and smarter.About That's it.Founded in 2012, That's it. is a leading healthy snacking company with real fruit at the core of everything it does. The company has built its reputation on delivering simple, clean-label snacks made from whole food ingredients, with a focus on transparency, quality, and convenience. That's it. pioneered the real fruit bar category with its flagship Fruit Bars, now the #1 fruit bar in America, made with just two ingredients: fruit + fruit.Headquartered in Los Angeles, That's it. has since expanded its portfolio to include a growing range of category-defining products, including Organic Fruit Crunchables, Organic Dark Chocolate Truffles, Organic Caffeinated Energy Bars, and Probiotic Fruit Bars. All products are made with six real ingredients or fewer and are free from added sugar, sugar alcohols, natural or artificial flavors, and artificial colors.That's it. continues to build on its reputation for simplicity, quality, and trust by delivering convenient, allergy-friendly options that meet the evolving demands of today's health-conscious consumers.That's it. snacks are available nationwide at Costco, Sam's Club, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Publix, H-E-B, Hy-Vee, Whole Foods, Thrive Market, Sprouts, and Starbucks, and are also sold online through Amazon and the That's it. website.

Elizabeth Pigg

That's it Nutrition, LLC

+1 213-892-1505

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.