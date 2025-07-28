Global Data Systems Achieves Mspalliance Cyber Verify Level 3 Certification

One of the Highest Levels of Cybersecurity Assurance for Managed Service Providers

- Doug PickleLAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global Data Systems (GDS), a full-service Managed IT provider headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana, is proud to announce it has successfully completed the MSPAlliance Cyber Verify Level 3 certification . This achievement reflects GDS's ongoing commitment to meeting the highest standards in cybersecurity, operational resilience, and managed services best practices.The Cyber Verify Level 3 certification is the most rigorous tier offered under the MSPAlliance Unified Certification Standard (UCS), an internationally recognized framework developed specifically for Cloud and Managed Service Providers. To earn this designation, GDS underwent an in-depth, third-party audit conducted over a 12-month period and demonstrated verified compliance across five core UCS domains: Expertise, Trust, Security, Resilience, and Transparency.“Earning the Cyber Verify Level 3 certification highlights our team's dedication to excellence, accountability, and security,” said Doug Pickle, President of Global Data Systems.“It's not just about checking a compliance box; it's about proving to our customers that their data, operations, and IT infrastructure are protected by an organization that puts cybersecurity and transparency first.”According to MSPAlliance, fewer than 1% of Managed Service Providers worldwide achieve a Level 3 Cyber Verify designation, placing GDS in an elite group of providers with top-tier operational maturity and security.The certification affirms that GDS has successfully demonstrated strong internal controls, effective data protection practices, and a strategic commitment to business continuity. The audit covered a comprehensive range of services, including IT Support and Helpdesk, Infrastructure, Network Design, Security Services, Voice and Collaboration, and Managed Connectivity.ABOUT GLOBAL DATA SYSTEMSGlobal Data Systems, Inc. (GDS) is a leading full-service managed service provider of Security, Connectivity, Managed IT, Voice and Collaboration, and Cloud services. With more than 35 years of industry experience, GDS helps organizations boost their bottom line and streamline operations through the strategic application of world-class IT solutions. Headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana, with additional offices in Lake Charles, GDS is committed to making IT simple so clients can focus on what matters most-their business.Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn.ABOUT MSPALLIANCEMSPAlliance is a global industry association and accrediting body for the Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, and Managed Services Provider (MSP) industry. Founded in 2000, MSPAlliance has more than 30,000 members worldwide and works with governments and enterprises to create standards, establish best practices, and improve service delivery across the MSP ecosystem.More atMEDIA CONTACTVictor WukovitsRegional Sales DirectorGlobal Data SystemsPhone: 337.291.6663Email: ...# # #If you would like more information about this release, please contact Victor Wukovits, Regional Sales Director at 337.291.6663 or email at ....

