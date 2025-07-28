403
Russia’s Aeroflot Grounds Over 40 Flights After Cyberattack
(MENAFN) Russia’s national airline Aeroflot grounded more than 40 flights on Monday, citing an “information failure” as the cause.
The announcement came via the airline’s press service, based at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport. While the statement confirmed a disruption in its information systems, it offered no explanation for the underlying issue or a timeline for resolution.
“Passengers of cancelled flights have the following options: refund or reissue for flights in the next 10 days,” the airline said. It also noted that technical specialists are actively working to restore normal service operations.
The majority of the suspended flights were within Russia, though several international routes—specifically to Armenia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan—were also affected.
According to the prosecutor general’s office, the disruption stemmed from a "hacker attack," prompting the launch of a criminal investigation.
A hacker collective identifying itself as Silent Crow posted a statement on Telegram claiming responsibility for the breach. The group alleged it had “completely destroyed” Aeroflot’s internal IT systems after executing what it described as a “long-term and large-scale operation.”
“For a year, we were inside their corporate network, methodically developing access, going deep into the very core of the infrastructure,” the statement said.
The hackers further claimed they had wiped out approximately 7,000 servers and extracted 22 terabytes of data.
They also issued a warning, threatening to soon leak “personal data of all Russians who have ever flown with Aeroflot.”
Media reported it was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the hacker group’s claims. Aeroflot has yet to issue any public response regarding the alleged cyberattack.
