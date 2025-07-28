Phathom Pharmaceuticals To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provide Business Update On Thursday, August 7, 2025
- Management to host conference call on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 8:00 am EDT
FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that it will host a live webcast at 8:00 am EDT on Thursday, August 7, 2025, to report its second quarter 2025 financial results and provide a business update.
A live webcast and additional information about the presentation can be accessed on the Events & Presentations section of the Phathom website at . A recording will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the meeting.
About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB) that is currently marketed in the United States as VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) tablets for the relief of heartburn associated with Non-Erosive GERD in adults, the healing and maintenance of healing of Erosive GERD in adults and relief of associated heartburn, in addition to VOQUEZNA® TRIPLE PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules, clarithromycin tablets) and VOQUEZNA® DUAL PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules) for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults. For more information about Phathom, visit the company's website at and follow on LinkedIn and X .
MEDIA CONTACT
Nick Benedetto
1-877-742-8466
...
INVESTOR CONTACT
Eric Sciorilli
1-877-742-8466
...
