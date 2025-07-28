403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Colombia Enforces Complete Ban on Coal Exports to Israel
(MENAFN) Colombian President Gustavo Petro has declared a complete prohibition on coal exports to Israel, vowing that "not a single ton of coal" will be shipped as Israeli military operations continue in Gaza, according to multiple media outlets.
This new ban builds on a similar restriction enacted in August 2024, serving as a direct response to what Petro has labeled a "genocide" against Palestinians in Gaza, reported a news agency.
Petro underscored Colombia’s firm stance by stating the country "will not be complicit" in what he describes as Israel’s Genocide in Gaza.
Exercising his authority as commander-in-chief, Petro instructed the Colombian Navy to intercept any coal shipments headed for Israel.
Additionally, he issued a stark warning that any companies flouting the ban would face immediate termination of government contracts.
“Those who disobey the decision will see their contracts with the state canceled,” he declared, explicitly mentioning the multinational mining giant Glencore.
Petro also criticized certain officials within his own government, accusing them of permitting coal exports to Israel to continue despite the prior ban.
Colombia currently supplies about 5% of its coal production to Israel, which relies on Colombia for nearly half of its coal imports, making the embargo a significant economic and political move.
Ties between Bogota and Tel Aviv were cut off in 2023 following escalating civilian casualties in Gaza.
Looking ahead, Petro expressed hope for restoring diplomatic relations "once the violence ends and peace is restored."
This new ban builds on a similar restriction enacted in August 2024, serving as a direct response to what Petro has labeled a "genocide" against Palestinians in Gaza, reported a news agency.
Petro underscored Colombia’s firm stance by stating the country "will not be complicit" in what he describes as Israel’s Genocide in Gaza.
Exercising his authority as commander-in-chief, Petro instructed the Colombian Navy to intercept any coal shipments headed for Israel.
Additionally, he issued a stark warning that any companies flouting the ban would face immediate termination of government contracts.
“Those who disobey the decision will see their contracts with the state canceled,” he declared, explicitly mentioning the multinational mining giant Glencore.
Petro also criticized certain officials within his own government, accusing them of permitting coal exports to Israel to continue despite the prior ban.
Colombia currently supplies about 5% of its coal production to Israel, which relies on Colombia for nearly half of its coal imports, making the embargo a significant economic and political move.
Ties between Bogota and Tel Aviv were cut off in 2023 following escalating civilian casualties in Gaza.
Looking ahead, Petro expressed hope for restoring diplomatic relations "once the violence ends and peace is restored."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment