Colombia Enforces Complete Ban on Coal Exports to Israel


2025-07-28 07:36:30
(MENAFN) Colombian President Gustavo Petro has declared a complete prohibition on coal exports to Israel, vowing that "not a single ton of coal" will be shipped as Israeli military operations continue in Gaza, according to multiple media outlets.

This new ban builds on a similar restriction enacted in August 2024, serving as a direct response to what Petro has labeled a "genocide" against Palestinians in Gaza, reported a news agency.

Petro underscored Colombia’s firm stance by stating the country "will not be complicit" in what he describes as Israel’s Genocide in Gaza.

Exercising his authority as commander-in-chief, Petro instructed the Colombian Navy to intercept any coal shipments headed for Israel.

Additionally, he issued a stark warning that any companies flouting the ban would face immediate termination of government contracts.

“Those who disobey the decision will see their contracts with the state canceled,” he declared, explicitly mentioning the multinational mining giant Glencore.

Petro also criticized certain officials within his own government, accusing them of permitting coal exports to Israel to continue despite the prior ban.

Colombia currently supplies about 5% of its coal production to Israel, which relies on Colombia for nearly half of its coal imports, making the embargo a significant economic and political move.

Ties between Bogota and Tel Aviv were cut off in 2023 following escalating civilian casualties in Gaza.

Looking ahead, Petro expressed hope for restoring diplomatic relations "once the violence ends and peace is restored."

