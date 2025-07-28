403
Colombia Completely Bans Coal Export to Israel
(MENAFN) Colombian President Gustavo Petro has declared an absolute ban on the export of coal to Israel, stating that "not a single ton of coal" will be shipped as long as Israeli military operations continue in Gaza.
This decision, reported by various media outlets, is a further step in a series of actions aimed at condemning Israel’s military actions.
The announcement is a reinforcement of a previous ban issued in August 2024 and is positioned as a reaction to what Petro has called a "genocide" against Palestinians in Gaza, according to a Uruguayan news platform.
Petro firmly stated that Colombia "will not be complicit" in what he described as Israel's genocide in Gaza, emphasizing the country's moral stance on the matter.
In his capacity as the commander-in-chief of the Colombian armed forces, Petro ordered the Colombian Navy to monitor and intercept any coal shipments intended for Israel.
Additionally, the president warned that companies violating the coal export ban would face severe repercussions, including the termination of their contracts with the state.
“Those who disobey the decision will see their contracts with the state canceled,” he affirmed, making a direct reference to the multinational mining corporation, Glencore.
Petro also criticized members of his administration who allowed coal exports to continue despite the earlier ban.
Israel relies on Colombia for around 5% of its coal supply, and the country is one of the largest sources of coal imports for Israel, accounting for almost half of its total imports.
As a result, the coal export ban represents a significant disruption to Israel’s coal supply chain.
Diplomatic relations between Colombia and Israel were severed in 2023 following increasing civilian casualties in Gaza, marking a turning point in the two countries' interactions.
