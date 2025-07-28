Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ANAMA Shares Weekly Progress On Mine Clearance In Azerbaijan's Liberated Areas

2025-07-28 06:06:29
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has published the weekly (from July 214, 2025, through July 27, 2025) information on the works carried out by demining organizations in the liberated territories, Trend reports via ANAMA.

A total of 1,354 ha of land were cleared of mines.

A total of 46 anti-personnel mines, 15 anti-tank mines, and 1,097 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were discovered and neutralized during demining operations conducted across the liberated territories, including Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates interagency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.

