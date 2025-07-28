Why Many Swiss Choose To Emigrate In Old Age

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Having worked all their lives, paid into the system and forsaken holidays, some Swiss are shocked to find they cannot afford life in Switzerland after retiring. More and more pensioners are choosing to leave their homeland – not in search of adventure but out of sheer necessity. This content was published on July 28, 2025 - 09:00 6 minutes

“After working hard for so many years, pensioners are being pushed to the edge of society. When it comes to its own people, I no longer see Switzerland as a social country.”

This is how one person who emigrated to Spain responded to Swissinfo's question:“Did you emigrate after retiring because you couldn't make ends meet at home?” Swissinfo first launched this debate last year during the referendum on pension reform, but in recent weeks it has flared up again. Another question – whether our readers have emigrated for financial reasons – also continues to spark lively discussions on our website.

Many can sympathise as they experience a gradual separation from a country into whose retirement system they spent decades contributing.

State pensions often only cover basic living costs

State pensions sometimes do not even cover the bare essentials. A simple calculation of rent, health insurance and additional expenses shows just how quickly the money is spent.

“CHF2,200 [$2,770] is no longer enough to get by in Switzerland. Rent for a one-bedroom-apartment for pensioners is CHF700 while health insurance costs between CHF500 and CHF600,” says a user who goes by the name Grendelmeier.“Food, taxes and electricity usually amount to CHF800.” In Spain, the user adds, CHF2,200 is more than enough to live comfortably.

Those who do not own property, which is the majority of pensioners in Switzerland, can quickly run into financial trouble, says user JoanBoa. Rent and health insurance often gobble up the entire state pension.

