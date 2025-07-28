Why Many Swiss Choose To Emigrate In Old Age
Deutsch
de
“Ich konnte mir die Schweiz als Rentner nicht mehr leisten” – Warum viele im Alter auswandern
Original
Read more:“Ich konnte mir die Schweiz als Rentner nicht mehr leisten” – Warum viele im Alter auswander
Français
fr
((Je ne pouvais plus me permettre de vivre en Suisse à la retraite))
Read more: ((Je ne pouvais plus me permettre de vivre en Suisse à la retraite)
Italiano
it
“Non potevo più permettermi di trascorrere la pensione in Svizzera”
Read more:“Non potevo più permettermi di trascorrere la pensione in Svizzera”
Português
pt
Vida digna na Suíça é inviável para muitos aposentados
Read more: Vida digna na Suíça é inviável para muitos aposentado
中文
zh
我的退休金无法负担瑞士的生活费用–许多瑞士老人选择移民
Read more: 我的退休金无法负担瑞士的生活费用–许多瑞士老人选择移
“After working hard for so many years, pensioners are being pushed to the edge of society. When it comes to its own people, I no longer see Switzerland as a social country.”
This is how one person who emigrated to Spain responded to Swissinfo's question:“Did you emigrate after retiring because you couldn't make ends meet at home?” Swissinfo first launched this debate last year during the referendum on pension reform, but in recent weeks it has flared up again. Another question – whether our readers have emigrated for financial reasons – also continues to spark lively discussions on our website.
Many can sympathise as they experience a gradual separation from a country into whose retirement system they spent decades contributing.State pensions often only cover basic living costs
State pensions sometimes do not even cover the bare essentials. A simple calculation of rent, health insurance and additional expenses shows just how quickly the money is spent.
“CHF2,200 [$2,770] is no longer enough to get by in Switzerland. Rent for a one-bedroom-apartment for pensioners is CHF700 while health insurance costs between CHF500 and CHF600,” says a user who goes by the name Grendelmeier.“Food, taxes and electricity usually amount to CHF800.” In Spain, the user adds, CHF2,200 is more than enough to live comfortably.
Those who do not own property, which is the majority of pensioners in Switzerland, can quickly run into financial trouble, says user JoanBoa. Rent and health insurance often gobble up the entire state pension.More More The Swiss Abroad in nine charts
This content was published on Mar 28, 2025 The number of Swiss people living abroad continues to increase. Five charts explain their characteristics and geographic distribution.
