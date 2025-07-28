Iran To Open New Passenger Rail Links To Afghanistan, Turkey And Turkmenistan

Iran is preparing to expand its regional rail connections by launching three new international passenger train routes to neighboring Turkey, Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan, according to Jabar Ali Zakeri, CEO of Iranian Railways and deputy minister of roads and urban development.

Zakeri said one of the key projects will establish a direct passenger service between Tehran and Ankara, building on the existing Tehran–Van line in Turkey. Talks are underway between officials of both countries on fares and financial arrangements, and the line is expected to become operational within two months.

A second route will connect Tehran and Mashhad to Herat, Afghanistan. Zakeri explained that the service will begin once travel document issues between the two countries are resolved.

Iranian media report that the line will initially extend to Rozanak, near Herat, before being linked to the city itself after a 70‐kilometer stretch is completed by Iranian firms.

The third planned route will run from Mashhad to Mary in Turkmenistan, enhancing connectivity to Central Asia.

Zakeri emphasized that the new routes will not only boost tourism but also strengthen Iran's economic and trade ties with its neighbors, particularly in Central Asia.

Once fully operational, the expanded network is expected to ease passenger movement and improve access from Iran to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan - positioning rail as a strategic tool for deeper regional integration.

