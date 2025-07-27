Get On The Map Helps Sacramento Businesses Boost Visibility With Smart Youtube SEO Strategies

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 26, 2025 11:23 am - Get on the Map advises Sacramento businesses on YouTube SEO, helping videos rank in both Google and YouTube search results. Video SEO can drive traffic, build trust, and turn viewers into customers faster than text alone.

Sacramento, CA - In the digital age, video isn't just entertainment-it's one of the most powerful marketing tools a business can have. Get on the Map (getonthemap), a Sacramento-based digital marketing agency, is helping businesses harness the power of YouTube SEO to ensure their videos rank not only on YouTube, but also prominently in Google search results.

"YouTube is the world's second-largest search engine," said Julie Gallaher, founder of Get on the Map.“But it's also one of the most underutilized tools by local businesses who don't realize that good video content can rank on Google too, giving them double the visibility.”

Gallaher emphasizes that while many businesses upload videos, few optimize them to be discoverable. Smart YouTube SEO strategies can help businesses attract new customers, showcase expertise, and even dominate local searches-for example, when someone types“best wedding florist in Sacramento” into Google and sees a business's YouTube video right at the top of the results.

Key Tips for Ranking Videos in Google and YouTube:

.Keyword-Rich Titles and Descriptions: Research keywords your customers search for, and include them naturally in your video title and description.

.Add Timestamps and Chapters: Google displays video segments in search results, so break your video into chapters with keyword-friendly titles.

.Custom Thumbnails: Eye-catching thumbnails improve click-through rates both on YouTube and in Google video carousels.

.Transcripts and Captions: Upload transcripts to make videos accessible and boost keyword relevance. Google crawls this text for search ranking.

.Engage Viewers: Encourage comments, likes, and subscriptions. Engagement signals help YouTube decide which videos to promote.

.Local Keywords: For Sacramento businesses, include location-specific terms like“Sacramento,” neighborhoods, or“near me” to improve local visibility.

Gallaher notes that YouTube videos can also boost a business's overall online authority, helping websites rank better as Google often prioritizes websites with diverse content, including video.

"Video builds trust faster than text alone. When people see you and hear your voice, they feel connected," said Gallaher. "Optimizing your videos means more people find you-whether they're searching on YouTube or Google."

Sacramento businesses interested in video marketing and YouTube SEO can learn more at getonthemap.