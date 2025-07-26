Motivando Opens Crowdcube Campaign To Let Users Own A Piece Of Moti App
Moti is a social productivity app that combines habit tracking, gamification, and collaboration. It enables users to create and join challenges with custom rules, durations, and goals. Proof of progress-through photos, screenshots, or other evidence-can be uploaded and verified within the platform. Participants earn points, maintain streaks, and engage in leaderboard rankings. In addition to direct participation, challenges can also include observers, allowing for passive accountability and community support.
The app addresses a growing demand for structured, engaging tools to replace the fragmented methods often used for goal tracking, such as WhatsApp groups, spreadsheets, and isolated to-do lists. Moti is built to accommodate different motivation styles, offering a flexible framework for both competitive and non-competitive goal setting. Since its initial rollout, the app has attracted users from multiple countries and has been adopted for a wide variety of challenges, including physical fitness routines, language learning, religious study groups, and step count goals.
Moti's approach has earned recognition in the form of six awards for its design, user experience, and branding. This success has positioned the platform as an emerging player in the productivity and wellness technology space. To maintain momentum and meet evolving user expectations, Motivando is introducing new functionality focused on personalization and community engagement.
Proceeds from the Crowdcube campaign will be directed toward the development of several planned features. These include AI-powered coaching tailored to individual progress patterns, adaptive challenge formats aligned with different motivation types, and expanded tools for community-driven competition.
The goal is to enhance the app's ability to support diverse use cases while fostering a stronger ecosystem of motivated users.
The equity crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube presents an opportunity to support and participate in the future of digital motivation tools. This is not a donation-based campaign; it offers equity, enabling investors to take a financial interest in the company's long-term development. By extending ownership beyond institutional backers and into the hands of users, Motivando aims to align product evolution with the needs and experiences of its growing community.
Moti is currently available on major mobile platforms. Download Moti on iOS and Download Moti on Android to access the app's challenge-building and progress-tracking tools. To participate in the equity crowdfunding opportunity, visit Crowdcube and Own a piece of the app via Crowdcube .
Alex Lorimer
Motivando
...
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment