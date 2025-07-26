With 100 Days To Go, Qatari Football Star Almoez Ali Discusses FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Only 100 days remain until the kickoff of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025.

This will be the first FIFA World Cup to feature 48 teams, ushering in a new generation of young players to shine at a global stage.

The prestigious youth competition will be held at the renowned Competition Complex at Aspire Zone, from November 3-27, with the final match taking place at Khalifa International Stadium, one of eight stadiums that hosted matches during Qatar 2022.

Almoez Ali, Qatar's top scorer of all time, having netted 60 goals in 123 caps is a graduate of the renowned Aspire Academy, a cornerstone of the Aspire Zone, where the tournament will be played.

Ali was part of Qatar's U-20 team, made up entirely of Aspire Academy graduates, which lifted the Asian championship in 2014.

Since then, Ali has also guided Qatar's senior national team to two back-to-back AFC Asian Cups in 2019 and 2023.

“The FIFA U-17 World Cup taking place at Aspire Zone will be a huge motivation for this next generation of players. They will all be looking to perform their best on the pitch. I'm sure they know how important this experience will be for their future,” said Ali.

Since opening its doors in 2004, Aspire Academy has produced world and Olympic champions across multiple disciplines, including track and field athlete Mutaz Barsham, regarded as one of the best high jumpers of all time. For Ali, hosting the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 at the iconic venue will be a fitting tribute to the exemplary work done by the Academy in shaping Qatar's sports landscape.

“Being a part of the Aspire Academy as a young player and student in an environment that seamlessly merged academics with football really encouraged me to pursue the sport full time. We played against the best teams from Europe, Africa and South America. Competing against that type of pedigree was really important to us,” added Ali.

Hosts Qatar have been drawn into Group A alongside Italy, South Africa and Bolivia. The young Maroons will kick off their campaign against Italy on 3 November. The team will look to improve on Qatar's highest achievement in the competition, when they finished in fourth place in 1991.

“For young players taking part in a competition with the magnitude of the World Cup, this will be a reminder of how hard work can enable you to play on the biggest stage, in the

biggest tournaments. I am sure that this tournament will have huge benefit on the players, and that they will cherish the experience and learn and grow from it,” said Ali.

A total of eight pitches from the Competition Complex at Aspire, built to the highest international standards, will host a total of 104 matches. Eight matches a day will be played during the group stage. Fans will also be able to enjoy several cultural activations in a vibrant fan zone that will be set up within Aspire Zone.

The venue is connected seamlessly by public transport and will offer a barrier-free experience to disabled fans.

Qatar is one of six Arab teams that have qualified to the tournament. They are joined by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco. The best achievement historically by any Arab country in the competition was in 1989 when Saudi Arabia claimed the title.

