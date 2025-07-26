403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt vows security backing for Sahel nations
(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has pledged to provide technical, logistical, and institutional assistance to Mali to help restore security and stability amid ongoing jihadist violence. Since 2012, Mali has faced deadly attacks from Tuareg rebels and allied Islamist groups, particularly in its northern regions.
During talks with Malian President Assimi Goita, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty highlighted efforts to enhance cooperation in education, health, and combating extremist ideologies. Abdelatty’s office noted that over 100 Malian officials have received training in Egypt this year, along with participation in specialized workshops and programs.
The visit to Mali was part of a broader West African tour by Abdelatty, accompanied by a delegation representing 30 Egyptian companies focused on expanding trade and economic ties. Earlier stops included Nigeria, where Abdelatty attended the Egyptian-Nigerian Business Forum, and Burkina Faso, where he met with President Ibrahim Traore to reaffirm Egypt’s full support for the country’s fight against terrorism and its sovereignty.
In Niger, Abdelatty held high-level discussions with transitional leader Abdourahamane Tchiani and launched the first Egypt-Niger Business Forum. He emphasized the importance of defense cooperation to counter rising terrorist threats, stressing that Sahel stability is vital to Egypt’s own national security. Egypt also offered to share its extensive experience in combating terrorism with Niger and other Sahel nations.
The minister concluded his tour in Senegal, describing it as a “strategic partner” during a meeting with President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, underlining Egypt’s commitment to deepening regional ties and promoting peace and security across West Africa.
During talks with Malian President Assimi Goita, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty highlighted efforts to enhance cooperation in education, health, and combating extremist ideologies. Abdelatty’s office noted that over 100 Malian officials have received training in Egypt this year, along with participation in specialized workshops and programs.
The visit to Mali was part of a broader West African tour by Abdelatty, accompanied by a delegation representing 30 Egyptian companies focused on expanding trade and economic ties. Earlier stops included Nigeria, where Abdelatty attended the Egyptian-Nigerian Business Forum, and Burkina Faso, where he met with President Ibrahim Traore to reaffirm Egypt’s full support for the country’s fight against terrorism and its sovereignty.
In Niger, Abdelatty held high-level discussions with transitional leader Abdourahamane Tchiani and launched the first Egypt-Niger Business Forum. He emphasized the importance of defense cooperation to counter rising terrorist threats, stressing that Sahel stability is vital to Egypt’s own national security. Egypt also offered to share its extensive experience in combating terrorism with Niger and other Sahel nations.
The minister concluded his tour in Senegal, describing it as a “strategic partner” during a meeting with President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, underlining Egypt’s commitment to deepening regional ties and promoting peace and security across West Africa.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment