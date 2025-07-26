403
Qatar Nears Donating Boeing 747-8 to Pentagon
(MENAFN) The United States and Qatar are on the verge of finalizing a pact involving the handover of a Boeing 747-8 aircraft to the Department of Defense, designated for future transformation into an Air Force One jet, based on documentation examined by a news outlet.
A memorandum of understanding, signed on July 7 by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Qatari Defense Minister Soud bin Abulrahaman Al-Thani, characterizes the aircraft as an outright “donation” to the US military branch.
However, individuals with knowledge of the arrangement revealed that the agreement is still pending definitive confirmation due to requested revisions.
Upon finalization, the US Air Force will initiate modifications to the jet — an undertaking anticipated to require a financial outlay in the hundreds of millions and span multiple years.
Air Force Secretary Troy Meink informed legislators that the overhaul would stay below $400 million and take less than twelve months — assertions that have been contested by certain Democratic lawmakers.
The arrangement stirred debate after the Trump administration publicized it earlier in the year.
Doubts were raised about the donation’s legality and feasibility, especially in light of speculation suggesting the aircraft might eventually be handed over to Trump’s presidential library.
Legal Disclaimer:
