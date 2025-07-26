Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Nears Donating Boeing 747-8 to Pentagon

Qatar Nears Donating Boeing 747-8 to Pentagon


2025-07-26 06:56:34
(MENAFN) The United States and Qatar are on the verge of finalizing a pact involving the handover of a Boeing 747-8 aircraft to the Department of Defense, designated for future transformation into an Air Force One jet, based on documentation examined by a news outlet.

A memorandum of understanding, signed on July 7 by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Qatari Defense Minister Soud bin Abulrahaman Al-Thani, characterizes the aircraft as an outright “donation” to the US military branch.

However, individuals with knowledge of the arrangement revealed that the agreement is still pending definitive confirmation due to requested revisions.

Upon finalization, the US Air Force will initiate modifications to the jet — an undertaking anticipated to require a financial outlay in the hundreds of millions and span multiple years.

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink informed legislators that the overhaul would stay below $400 million and take less than twelve months — assertions that have been contested by certain Democratic lawmakers.

The arrangement stirred debate after the Trump administration publicized it earlier in the year.

Doubts were raised about the donation’s legality and feasibility, especially in light of speculation suggesting the aircraft might eventually be handed over to Trump’s presidential library.

MENAFN26072025000045017167ID1109845822

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search