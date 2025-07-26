Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Court Halts Impeachment of Vice President Duterte

2025-07-26 06:35:21
(MENAFN) On Friday, the Philippines Supreme Court suspended any attempt to remove Vice President Sara Duterte from office through impeachment.

According to a news agency, the justices prohibited members of Congress from pursuing such actions for a duration of one year “on grounds of due process.”

The report further mentioned that the impeachment attempt could be reintroduced once the specified period has expired.

Sara Duterte, the offspring of ex-leader Rodrigo Duterte, faced impeachment on February 5 after over two-thirds of the House of Representatives endorsed a proposal to dismiss her.

She is alleged to have improperly allocated resources during her tenure as the head of the Department of Education.

The case was under review in the Senate, the higher chamber of the nation’s legislature, which holds exclusive authority to hear and resolve all impeachment trials.

