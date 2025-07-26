403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Court Halts Impeachment of Vice President Duterte
(MENAFN) On Friday, the Philippines Supreme Court suspended any attempt to remove Vice President Sara Duterte from office through impeachment.
According to a news agency, the justices prohibited members of Congress from pursuing such actions for a duration of one year “on grounds of due process.”
The report further mentioned that the impeachment attempt could be reintroduced once the specified period has expired.
Sara Duterte, the offspring of ex-leader Rodrigo Duterte, faced impeachment on February 5 after over two-thirds of the House of Representatives endorsed a proposal to dismiss her.
She is alleged to have improperly allocated resources during her tenure as the head of the Department of Education.
The case was under review in the Senate, the higher chamber of the nation’s legislature, which holds exclusive authority to hear and resolve all impeachment trials.
According to a news agency, the justices prohibited members of Congress from pursuing such actions for a duration of one year “on grounds of due process.”
The report further mentioned that the impeachment attempt could be reintroduced once the specified period has expired.
Sara Duterte, the offspring of ex-leader Rodrigo Duterte, faced impeachment on February 5 after over two-thirds of the House of Representatives endorsed a proposal to dismiss her.
She is alleged to have improperly allocated resources during her tenure as the head of the Department of Education.
The case was under review in the Senate, the higher chamber of the nation’s legislature, which holds exclusive authority to hear and resolve all impeachment trials.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment