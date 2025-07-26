Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:42 AM EST - CAE Inc. : Announced that Porter and Embraer CAE Training Services (ECTS) have expanded the airline's pilot training operations with the deployment of a state-of-the-art Embraer E195-E2 full-flight simulator (FFS) at CAE's Montreal training centre. Training began in May 2025 supported by ECTS, a joint venture between Embraer and CAE. CAE Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $38.90.

