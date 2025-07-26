Benedict Cumberbatch To Receive Award At Zurich Film Festival
-
Deutsch
de
Benedict Cumberbatch bekommt Preis in Zürich
Original
Read more: Benedict Cumberbatch bekommt Preis in Züric
The organisers praised his charisma and intelligence and highlighted his role in the drama The Thing With Feathers, which he produced himself. In it, Cumberbatch plays a father of two sons after the death of his wife.“Benedict Cumberbatch is one of the most versatile character actors of his generation,” said festival director Christian Jungen.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox .
Cumberbatch became famous thanks to the British TV series Sherlock, which reinvents the stories of the master detective in a modern context. In the Hobbit trilogy, he voiced the character of the dragon Smaug that also incorporated some of his movements and facial expressions.More More Zurich Film Festival's balancing act: #DontRockTheBoat
This content was published on Oct 3, 2023 Film critic Alan Mattli reflects on why the festival's superficial engagement with the zeitgeist is unconvincing.Read more: Zurich Film Festival's balancing act: #DontRockTheBoa
The Zurich Film Festival runs from September 25 to October 5. Cumberbatch is to receive the award in person on September 29.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment