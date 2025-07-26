Three Most-Wanted Militants Killed In Swat CTD Operation Another Shot Dead In Hangu

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Parrai area of Ghalige police jurisdiction in Swat, resulting in the killing of three high-profile militants. The suspects opened fire on the CTD team, prompting retaliatory fire in which all three were shot dead.

Those killed were identified as Ajmal alias Waqas, a resident of Malookabad, Mingora, who carried a bounty of Rs2 million on his head; Matiullah alias Ishaq alias Junaid from Dub Sar, Shangla; and Rahimullah alias Roohullah, a native of Nuristan, Afghanistan. All three were wanted in cases involving murder, attempted murder, terrorism, and targeted killings.

The CTD recovered a cache of heavy weapons, explosives, and hand grenades during the operation. According to the department, the operation was successful and all personnel remained unharmed. A search operation continued in the surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in the Tora Wari area of Hangu, militants opened fire on a police van during an operation. Police retaliated, killing one of the assailants on the spot.