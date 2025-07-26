Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Death Toll Of Journalists In Gaza Rises To 232


2025-07-26 05:20:41
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, July 25 (KUNA) -- Palestinian Journalist Adam Abu Herbid has fallen martyr, taking the total number of journalists killed in Gaza since the start of the Israeli occupation forces war to 232, Gaza's government media office said on Friday.
In a statement, the office deplored the systematic targeting and assassination of reporters by the Israeli forces, calling on the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and the Federation of Arab Journalists as well as all media bodies in the world to condemn all organized crimes against Palestinian reporters and media people in the Strip.
Abu Herbid was killed on Thursday by Israeli aircraft bombing of his family's tent in Yarmouk, central Gaza, Palestine news agency (Wafa) quoted medical sources as saying.
Meanwhile, Palestine's press syndicate said targeting systematically and categorically journalists is a full crime and a flagrant violation of all international norms and laws, topped with the UN Security Council Resolution 2222.
The Israeli occupation has committed terrible massacres against journalists since the start of its war on Gaza, aiming to eradicate truth and petrify media people, it added.
It urged the international community and human rights intuitions to immediately take action to hold accountable the Israeli leaders for their crimes. (end)
nq


MENAFN26072025000071011013ID1109844464

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search