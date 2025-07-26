403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Death Toll Of Journalists In Gaza Rises To 232
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, July 25 (KUNA) -- Palestinian Journalist Adam Abu Herbid has fallen martyr, taking the total number of journalists killed in Gaza since the start of the Israeli occupation forces war to 232, Gaza's government media office said on Friday.
In a statement, the office deplored the systematic targeting and assassination of reporters by the Israeli forces, calling on the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and the Federation of Arab Journalists as well as all media bodies in the world to condemn all organized crimes against Palestinian reporters and media people in the Strip.
Abu Herbid was killed on Thursday by Israeli aircraft bombing of his family's tent in Yarmouk, central Gaza, Palestine news agency (Wafa) quoted medical sources as saying.
Meanwhile, Palestine's press syndicate said targeting systematically and categorically journalists is a full crime and a flagrant violation of all international norms and laws, topped with the UN Security Council Resolution 2222.
The Israeli occupation has committed terrible massacres against journalists since the start of its war on Gaza, aiming to eradicate truth and petrify media people, it added.
It urged the international community and human rights intuitions to immediately take action to hold accountable the Israeli leaders for their crimes. (end)
nq
In a statement, the office deplored the systematic targeting and assassination of reporters by the Israeli forces, calling on the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and the Federation of Arab Journalists as well as all media bodies in the world to condemn all organized crimes against Palestinian reporters and media people in the Strip.
Abu Herbid was killed on Thursday by Israeli aircraft bombing of his family's tent in Yarmouk, central Gaza, Palestine news agency (Wafa) quoted medical sources as saying.
Meanwhile, Palestine's press syndicate said targeting systematically and categorically journalists is a full crime and a flagrant violation of all international norms and laws, topped with the UN Security Council Resolution 2222.
The Israeli occupation has committed terrible massacres against journalists since the start of its war on Gaza, aiming to eradicate truth and petrify media people, it added.
It urged the international community and human rights intuitions to immediately take action to hold accountable the Israeli leaders for their crimes. (end)
nq
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment