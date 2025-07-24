Bonnie Spindler Named Best Real Estate Agent In The Bay Area By SFGATE Readers For 2025

Bonnie Spindler | Best Real Estate Agent | SF Gate

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Corcoran Icon Properties is excited to announce that Bonnie Spindler has been named the Best Real Estate Agent in the Bay Area in SFGATE's 2025 Best of the Bay awards. This top honor, voted on by readers across the region, highlights Spindler's deep expertise, genuine dedication, and unique connection to San Francisco's real estate market.

A San Francisco resident for more than 30 years, Bonnie Spindler is the Victorian Specialist. She lives in and lovingly restores an 1893 Victorian home, bringing rare passion and knowledge to her work with historic properties. She's also completed advanced luxury sales training.

With a career spanning over three decades, Spindler bought her first home at the age of 23. Since then, she has built a reputation for tenacity, creativity, and a client-first approach that transforms transactions into lasting relationships.

“I've always loved SF for the close sense of community, knowing my neighbors, the art and culture scene, and of course our unique architecture,” Spindler says.“Helping people find their place here, especially in these beautiful historic homes, is truly rewarding. I'm deeply honored to be recognized as the Best Real Estate Agent in the Bay Area. This acknowledgment means a lot to me, as it comes from the community I've proudly served for over 30 years.”

Outside of real estate, Spindler is deeply involved in her community. She served on the San Francisco Zen Center's development committee and has contributed to the Sunset Beacon Center, Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, and the Victorian Alliance, where she served as president. When she's not working, she enjoys swing dancing and spending time with her Great Danes. She is also an artist, a foodie, and a community builder.

The SFGATE Best of the Bay awards celebrate the region's finest businesses and professionals, with winners chosen through a public vote. Spindler's recognition cements her status as a standout leader in a competitive market and a beloved member of the Bay Area real estate community.

About Corcoran Icon Properties

Corcoran Icon Properties is a 100 percent locally-owned and 100 percent locally-managed real estate brokerage in Northern California. Comprised of eight real estate firms that joined together in partnership, Corcoran Icon Properties is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC. With more than 20 office locations across 11 counties, its 800 professional sales associates are well-positioned to serve loyal clientele throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Silicon Valley, East Bay, Wine Country, Sierra Foothills, Humboldt County and Southern California. From fine homes and investment properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Icon Properties has the experience, insight, and expertise to achieve and surpass clients' highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranIcon.

Melody Foster

Corcoran Icon Properties

+1 (415) 426-3211

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.