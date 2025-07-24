PHA, WHO Discuss Health Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 24 (Petra) - Chairman of the Private Hospitals Association (PHA), Dr. Fawzi -Hamouri, on Thursday discussed joint cooperation prospects with the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Jordan, Dr. Iman Shanqeeti.Talking at the meeting, Shanqeeti expressed her appreciation for efforts made by the association and private hospitals in providing "distinguished" medical services in various specialties and promoting public health.Shanqeeti also voiced WHO's "keenness" to maintain cooperation with the PHA, expressing her pride in Jordan's humanitarian and national role in supporting people in Gaza.Hamouri, in turn, affirmed the PHA's "keenness" to continue cooperation with the WHO and strengthen communication channels with various international bodies working in the health sector, valuing the organization's role in implementing medical evacuation operations from the Gaza Strip.Referring to "Gaza Health" initiative, he said this global coalition aims to rebuild Gaza's health sector, which has organized several conferences and launched a series of short, medium, and long-term projects in the strip, as well as sending aid and medical teams on a regular basis.