Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

PHA, WHO Discuss Health Cooperation


2025-07-24 10:05:48
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 24 (Petra) - Chairman of the Private Hospitals Association (PHA), Dr. Fawzi -Hamouri, on Thursday discussed joint cooperation prospects with the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Jordan, Dr. Iman Shanqeeti.
Talking at the meeting, Shanqeeti expressed her appreciation for efforts made by the association and private hospitals in providing "distinguished" medical services in various specialties and promoting public health.
Shanqeeti also voiced WHO's "keenness" to maintain cooperation with the PHA, expressing her pride in Jordan's humanitarian and national role in supporting people in Gaza.
Hamouri, in turn, affirmed the PHA's "keenness" to continue cooperation with the WHO and strengthen communication channels with various international bodies working in the health sector, valuing the organization's role in implementing medical evacuation operations from the Gaza Strip.
Referring to "Gaza Health" initiative, he said this global coalition aims to rebuild Gaza's health sector, which has organized several conferences and launched a series of short, medium, and long-term projects in the strip, as well as sending aid and medical teams on a regular basis.

MENAFN24072025000117011021ID1109842909

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search