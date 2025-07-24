Pacbio Hifi Sequencing Powers First Arab Human Pangenome, Published In Nature Communications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Study reveals millions of previously unknown variants and genomic sequences from underrepresented populations

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, today announced a significant advancement for global genomic equity. Researchers have published the first Arab human pangenome in Nature Communications , powered in large part by PacBio's HiFi long-read sequencing. The study, led by Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), Dubai Health, assembled high-resolution genomes from 53 individuals representing diverse Arab populations across eight countries.

This study results in millions of newly identified variants and over 111 million base pairs of previously unsequenced DNA, in genomic regions that were missing from widely used human references.

“MBRU's work demonstrates why population-specific pangenomes matter,” said Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer of PacBio.“We are proud that MBRU, one of our earliest Revio customers, has delivered such a historic contribution to global genomics. This study will have lasting impact for research and precision medicine in a historically underrepresented population.”

Despite comprising nearly 6% of the global population, Arab individuals have been largely absent from the datasets that inform genomic research and medicine. Using PacBio HiFi sequencing in combination with other long-read and ultra-long-read technologies, researchers assembled diploid, haplotype-resolved genomes at exceptional quality, uncovering:



111 million base pairs of uncharacterized human genome sequences absent from existing human pangenomes, the T2T-CHM13 and GRCh38 reference human genomes and large-scale databases.

8.94 million small and 235,000 structural variants unique to Arab individuals, many undetectable by short-read methods.

883 duplicated genes, including TAF11L5, found in every individual studied and potentially linked to recessive disease. Over 1,400 base pairs of new mitochondrial DNA, adding resolution to maternal lineage tracking in Arab populations.

These findings have far-reaching implications for understanding disease risk, diagnosing rare conditions, and improving representation in global health research.

“By creating a high-resolution Arab pangenome we're giving researchers and clinicians a tool to make precision medicine more equitable,” said Dr. Mohammed Uddin, senior author of the study and associate professor of human genetics at MBRU.“This achievement depended on long-read technologies, notably PacBio's high quality HiFi sequencing, which allowed us to capture the full complexity of the genome, including structural variation and previously hidden sequences.”

Compared to existing references, the Arab pangenome, or UAE Pangenome Reference (UPR) delivered improved mapping rates, better variant recall, and greater insight into regions tied to recessive disease, many of which are more prevalent in Arab populations due to genetic structure and inheritance patterns.

It is freely available and intended to support ongoing research into genetic disorders, disease predisposition, and population health. Early data suggests that using the UPR as a reference can significantly increase variant detection accuracy in Arab genomes, helping researchers and clinicians better interpret genetic data from this population.

The publication follows other major pangenome initiatives supported by PacBio, including contributions to the Human Pangenome Reference Consortium (HPRC) and the Chinese Pangenome Consortium (CPC), further affirming PacBio's leadership in global genomics.

