Baiya International Group Inc. Positions For Global Defi Ecosystem Expansion As Starfish's Uptop.Meme Launches On Binance Alpha

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shenzhen, China, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baiya International Group Inc. (“BIYA” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: BIYA), a human resource (“HR”) technology company utilizing its cloud-based internet platform to provide one-stop crowdsourcing recruitment and SaaS-enabled HR solutions, today announced that STARFISH TECHNOLOGY-FZE (“Starfish”)'s UpTop.Meme (“UpTop”) platform has officially launched on Binance Alpha (“Binance”), a premier global cryptocurrency asset platform. In July 2025, BIYA signed a strategic merger framework agreement to acquire all equity interests and core assets of Starfish. This milestone marks a major acceleration in UpTop's global decentralized finance (“DeFi”) ecosystem development and highlights BIYA's strategic commitment to Web3 and decentralized finance.

By joining Binance Alpha, UpTop enters the spotlight among elite crypto-native users and becomes one of the key community-supported projects within the Binance ecosystem. Alongside the listing, UpTop is rolling out an airdrop campaign and a global trading competition. The competition, designed to incentivize users to contribute to platform liquidity and drive multi-chain collaboration in DeFi infrastructure, is open to all supported platforms, according to rules announced by Binance.

UpTop is a DeFi protocol built on BNB Chain, aiming to provide on-chain liquidity infrastructure for both native crypto assets and tokenized forms of traditional financial assets such as U.S. stocks and treasuries. By supporting token trading of equities, treasuries, and more, UpTop leverages DeFi innovation to bridge traditional and future finance, creating an open, verifiable, and permissionless global liquidity foundation.

In July 2025, BIYA signed a comprehensive merger framework agreement with Dubai-headquartered technology company Starfish, which owns the flagship platform UpTop. The proposed transaction includes the integration of all core assets, technical IP, and the operational team, signifying BIYA's transformation into a next-generation capital market participant focused on Web3, digital assets, and DeFi protocols.

Ms. Siyu Yang, Chief Executive Officer of BIYA, commented,“UpTop's launch on Binance represents a strategic milestone in BIYA's full-scale transition into the DeFi and digital capital markets. Through this partnership, we aim to rapidly build global community consensus and lay a solid foundation for the next phase of UpTop's ecosystem and user growth. Looking ahead, BIYA will continue to center its strategy around UpTop, advancing multi-chain integration, decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) governance, and cross-border liquidity for tokenized assets - with the goal of building a leading global DeFi platform and tokenization hub.”

About Baiya International Group Inc. ("Baiya")

Baiya has evolved from a job matching service provider into a cloud-based internet platform to provide one-stop crowdsourcing recruitment and SaaS-enabled HR solutions on the Gongwuyuan Platform to supplement its offline job matching services and started to position itself as a SaaS-enabled HR technology company by introducing its Gongwuyuan Platform in the flexible employment marketplace. Baiya has been and will continue to strategically develop and improve the Gongwuyuan Platform with product features that work together with its traditional offline service model to improve the job matching and HR related services in the flexible employment marketplace.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" as defined under the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "should", "seek", "estimate", "will", "aim" and "anticipate", or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

