Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Autolus Therapeutics To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Host Conference Call On August 12, 2025


2025-07-24 07:31:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON and GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), an early commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announces that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results and operational highlights before open of U.S. markets on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30am EDT/13:30pm BST to discuss the company's financial results and provide a general business update. Conference call participants should pre-register using this link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible on the events section of Autolus' website.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc
Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL) is an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation T cell therapies and candidates for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, Autolus is engineering precisely targeted and controlled T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize target cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a marketed therapy, AUCATZYL®, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit .

Contact:

Amanda Cray
+1 617-967-0207
...


MENAFN24072025004107003653ID1109841976

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search