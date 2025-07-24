Autolus Therapeutics To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Host Conference Call On August 12, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON and GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), an early commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announces that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results and operational highlights before open of U.S. markets on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30am EDT/13:30pm BST to discuss the company's financial results and provide a general business update. Conference call participants should pre-register using this link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible on the events section of Autolus' website.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL) is an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation T cell therapies and candidates for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, Autolus is engineering precisely targeted and controlled T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize target cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a marketed therapy, AUCATZYL®, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit .

