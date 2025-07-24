Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan Leaders Focus On Trade Growth And Infrastructure Projects
The leaders underscored the strong growth in mutual trade and the ongoing progress of industrial cooperation projects, including those supported by the existing Joint Fund. They also highlighted continued advancements in major regional infrastructure initiatives, such as the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway and the Kambarata Hydroelectric Power Plant.
Furthermore, the presidents exchanged views on the schedule and agenda of upcoming bilateral and multilateral high-level meetings.
Meanwhile, the data of Uzbekistan's Statistics Committee shows that trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan reached $163 million from January through February 2025. The figure has increased by 69.4 percent compared to the same period of 2024 ($96.2 million).
