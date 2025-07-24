Rakesh Soni Launches Debut Book, The Power Of Digital Identity, Tops Amazon, Wins Praise From The Global Saas Community

The Power of Digital Identity by Rakesh Soni

CEO & Founder of LoginRadius distills a decade of CIAM leadership experience into a practical playbook for building secure, customer-centric digital experiences

- Rakesh Soni, Founder & CEO of LoginRadiusVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Power of Digital Identity, the much-anticipated debut book by Rakesh Soni, Founder and CEO of LoginRadius, has been officially launched by Lioncrest Publishing, and it's already making waves across global enterprises, SaaS providers, and cybersecurity communities. As digital trust, privacy regulations, and AI-driven user experiences take center stage, this book arrives at a pivotal moment for tech and business leaders.Drawing on over ten years of experience scaling LoginRadius from a Canadian startup into a global Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) platform, trusted by brands like ITV, A+E Networks, and the CBC, Soni presents a modern, strategic lens on digital identity. The book turns complex authentication and data privacy challenges into a clear, actionable framework for product builders, security architects, and C-suite decision-makers.Inside The Power of Digital Identity, readers will find:- A breakdown of the identity trust gap and how to close it across customer journeys- CIAM strategies that scale, from early-stage startups to global enterprises- Real-world use cases and leadership insights drawn from LoginRadius' own growth story- A practical roadmap for building secure, privacy-first, and future-ready digital customer experienceEarly readers have called The Power of Digital Identity“a masterclass in trust-led growth,”“a strategic lens into the future of digital ecosystems,” and“essential reading for anyone building a user-centric platform in 2025 and beyond.”Now officially an Amazon Best Seller, the book has hit the #1 spot in three competitive categories: Customer Relations, Database Management Systems, and Desktop Database Books, solidifying its position as a go-to resource for digital identity strategy.Speaking about the book, Rakesh Soni shared,“It all started when a Fortune 500 CIO asked me, 'Rakesh, can you explain what CIAM actually means for our business?' That question revealed a crucial gap-leaders knew identity mattered, but not how to apply it. Years of real-world challenges led me to write The Power of Digital Identity-the guide I wish I'd had when I began. Whether you're shaping strategy, building solutions, or improving user experience, this book is your compass.”Positioned as a playbook for product leaders, security architects, and business executives, The Power of Digital Identity blends technical clarity with strategic foresight. Whether you're mapping out your digital ecosystem, architecting secure user journeys, or aligning identity with your product's value proposition, this book bridges the gap between customer experience, privacy, and security.The launch has already been featured in multiple cybersecurity and SaaS communities, with endorsements from identity leaders, product executives, and entrepreneurs solving complex user access management challenges.Now available globally in both Kindle and paperback, The Power of Digital Identity can be purchased on Amazon .About LoginRadiusLoginRadius is a developer-first Customer IAM and Partner IAM platform trusted by mid-to-large enterprises and SaaS companies worldwide. It powers secure authentication and user management for over 500 global brands. Purpose-built for modern customer needs, its Customer IAM platforms deliver enterprise-grade security, flexible integration options, and a seamless developer experience. LoginRadius helps engineering teams overcome challenges in scaling user authentication, enhancing security compliance, and accelerating time-to-market for new digital experiences.Its platforms feature an API-first architecture, production-ready SDKs, and intuitive visual workflows that enable engineering teams to implement advanced identity solutions with speed and precision, drastically cutting development time and complexity. It supports 150+ prebuilt integrations and provides open-source tools for developers across major programming languages. Backed by Microsoft's M12 and recognized as a leader in CIAM by analysts, including Gartner and KuppingerCole, LoginRadius delivers the security and scalability required by enterprise teams while maintaining the superior developer experience modern engineering teams expect.For more information, visit loginradius .

