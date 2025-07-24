Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Third Round of Russia-Ukraine Peace Negotiations Kicks Off in Istanbul

2025-07-24 05:29:21
(MENAFN) The third full-scale round of direct peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine commenced Wednesday in Türkiye, according to a news agency correspondent.

This critical phase of discussions is being held at Istanbul’s prestigious Ciragan Palace, marking a pivotal moment in ongoing efforts to resolve the conflict.

The Russian delegation is led by Vladimir Medinsky, a close aide to the Russian president, while Ukraine’s team is headed by Rustem Umerov, who serves as the head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council.

Before entering the main plenary session, Medinsky and Umerov engaged in a private, one-on-one meeting facilitated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, underscoring Türkiye’s active mediation role in the dialogue.

The talks aim to break the deadlock and advance toward a potential ceasefire or broader peace framework amid escalating tensions and global scrutiny.

