Latvian Foreign Minister Talks EU Budget And Trade With Regional Businesses

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Baiba Braže, met with representatives of the Talsi municipal government and local businesses, Trend reports citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the Foreign Service's support for exports, simplifying regulations in Latvia and the EU, reducing red tape, Latvia's position in the upcoming negotiations for the EU long-term budget, as well as current developments in relations with the United States.

Foreign Minister Baiba Braže noted:“One of the privileges of my job is the opportunity to regularly meet with people in the regions and our businesses, to learn more about their work and achievements, and to try out their innovations in practice. I visited the Mazsili Tree Nursery today and learned about innovations introduced by the Latvian State Forests. The company makes extensive use of drone technologies for forest and land surveying, inventory, planning, and wildfire monitoring. We are on the same page – it is vital to commercialise innovations, support exports, and help our businesses enter international markets.”

The management of Latvian State Forests JSC expressed their gratitude to the Minister for successful cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Latvian embassies abroad, particularly in South Korea and Japan, where significant practical support has been received.

The Minister met with Ansis Bērziņš, Chair of the Talsi Municipal Council, and representatives from the municipal government, the Talsi Entrepreneurs' Club, the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Latvian Forest Industry Federation.

Baiba Braže also gave interviews to regional media outlets.