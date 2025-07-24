403
Zelensky confirms continuity of US army assistance
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has confirmed that U.S. arms deliveries have resumed following a recent pause. Speaking in his daily video address on Friday, Zelensky said high-level political assurances had been received from both Washington and European allies, indicating that weapon shipments are once again underway.
With Ukrainian forces facing continued losses and mounting casualties along multiple front lines, foreign military assistance has become increasingly vital. Zelensky emphasized ongoing cooperation with the U.S. and expressed optimism about upcoming deliveries from European partners.
The confirmation follows a nearly two-week halt in aid shipments, triggered by Pentagon concerns over dwindling reserves. Reports indicate that U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the pause without prior consultation with President Trump or the State Department.
President Trump has since pledged to restart the aid, reportedly planning to invoke the Presidential Drawdown Authority for a $300 million package that may include Patriot missile systems. He also hinted at a major announcement on Russia scheduled for Monday and mentioned an arms deal with NATO, with weapons possibly redirected to Ukraine.
Trump has voiced dissatisfaction with the lack of diplomatic progress between Russia and Ukraine and is considering a new sanctions bill being debated in the Senate.
Meanwhile, Moscow has maintained that no level of foreign military assistance will stop its campaign, reiterating that NATO weapon deliveries make the alliance a direct participant in the conflict. Russia has also insisted that halting such aid is a precondition for any ceasefire talks.
