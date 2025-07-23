Square 9 Continues Its Dedication To Security And Compliance With Renewed SOC 2 And HIPAA Certification

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The audit included an in-depth evaluation against SOC's Trust Services Criteria, including Security, Availability, and Confidentiality. Additional criteria were also included for complete HIPAA compliance. This certification provides assurance to both current and prospective Square 9 customers that their information is handled with extreme care and in accordance with industry best practices.

"SOC 2 audits are a globally recognized affirmation of a company's commitment to protecting customer data, " said Steve Young, President and CEO. "By undergoing this audit, our customers can rest assured that their information is being properly guarded."

The SOC 2 standards, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), are designed to ensure organizations protect the assets of their potential and existing customers. SOC 2 reports are globally recognized, affirming that Square 9's infrastructure, software, personnel, policies, procedures, and operations have undergone a formal and comprehensive review.

About Square 9 Softworks®

Managing information can be hard. Square 9 makes it easy! Square 9 Softworks is an industry-leading provider of an AI-powered intelligent information management platform that removes the frustration of extracting data and enables you to harness the full power of your information. Release your team from repetitive tasks while your work flows freely in areas like accounts payable, order processing, onboarding, and contracts. The Square 9 platform captures your unstructured content, transforms it into clean, searchable data, and securely shares it across your organization to accelerate your decisions and actions.

