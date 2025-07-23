Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (July 2426, 2025)
Doha, Qatar: As summer continues, Qatar offers a wide variety of family-friendly indoor and outdoor activities to enjoy the weekend.
From vibrant festivals and water parks to shopping exhibitions and cultural experiences, here's what to check out across the country.
Plan your weekend and make the most of Qatar's summer activities, whether you're looking for indoor excitement, cultural exhibitions, or beachside fun!
Local Dates Festival
Until August 7, 2025
Sunday to Thursday: 4pm – 9pm
Friday & Saturday: 4pm – 10pm
Eastern Square, Souq Waqif
Celebrate Qatar's agricultural heritage at the Local Dates Festival, showcasing the country's impressive annual production of over 26,000 tons of fresh dates from more than 892 farms and 508,000 palm trees. The event highlights the rich variety of locally grown dates and supports national food self-sufficiency.
974 Beach Festival
Until August 2, 2025
8am – 11pm
974 Beach Area
Enjoy a refreshing beachside escape with entertainment, activities, and privacy at the 974 Beach Festival. The event offers a safe and family-friendly atmosphere, including special women-only days on:
. July 26
. July 29
. August 2
Entry Fees:
. Adults: QR35
. Children under 14: QR15
. Children under 6: Free
. People with disabilities: Free
. VIP car access: QR150
Blippi at Qatar Toy Festival
July 25 and 26, 2025
6:45pm
Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC)
Children's favorite entertainer, Blippi, makes his debut at the Qatar Toy Festival on July 25 and 26, bringing songs, science, and educational fun to the stage. This third edition of the Qatar Toy Festival is the biggest yet, with live shows, themed zones, and a brand-new summer camp for kids and teens.
Book your tickets here.
Summerland at Doha Festival City
Until July 31, 2025
Sunday–Thursday: 10am – 10pm
Friday & Saturday: 10am – 11pm
Doha Festival City
Cool down and stay active at Summerland, a vibrant summer experience featuring:
. IGLOO DESSERT Pop-Up
. Summer Fashion & Beauty Pop-Up
. 10,000 Steps Challenge
There's something for everyone, from shopping and sweets to fitness and entertainment.
Story of the Land in a Stamp Exhibition
July 25, 2025
From 7pm onward
Katara Cultural Village, Building 22
Organized by the Arab Postal Museum, this exhibit showcases stamps from around the world, revealing fascinating stories about different lands and cultures through philately.
Wave After Wave
Until August 3, 2025
10am - 6pm
Desert Falls
Dive into fun at Sea Caves Waterpark with thrilling slides, splash zones, and more.
Limited-time offer: Full-day entry for just QR150 from Saturday to Tuesday.
Ladies-only days every Wednesday.
Grab your ticket here
Ice Cream Galleria at Msheireb Galleria
Until July 26, 2025
4pm – 11pm
Msheireb Galleria
Beat the heat with the coolest summer festival in town! Explore a wide range of ice cream flavors, arcade games, workshops, kids' painting sessions, and live performances.
Entry Fees:
. Ice Cream Galleria: QR15
. Hangout (30 minutes): QR25
. Hangout (1 hour): QR40
. Arts & Crafts: QR15
Doha Summer Trade and Shopping Exhibition
Until August 4, 2025
10am– 10pm
Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC)
Enjoy an all-in-one shopping experience under one cool roof! The exhibition features a variety of products, including:
. Clothing (men, women, and children)
. Abayas, Jalabiyas, makeup & beauty items
. Carpets, home supplies, sweets, and coffee
. Food stalls and coffee kiosks throughout the venue
Perfect for an all-day family outing.
