Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (July 2426, 2025)

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: As summer continues, Qatar offers a wide variety of family-friendly indoor and outdoor activities to enjoy the weekend.

From vibrant festivals and water parks to shopping exhibitions and cultural experiences, here's what to check out across the country.

Plan your weekend and make the most of Qatar's summer activities, whether you're looking for indoor excitement, cultural exhibitions, or beachside fun!

Local Dates Festival



Until August 7, 2025

Sunday to Thursday: 4pm – 9pm

Friday & Saturday: 4pm – 10pm

Eastern Square, Souq Waqif

Celebrate Qatar's agricultural heritage at the Local Dates Festival, showcasing the country's impressive annual production of over 26,000 tons of fresh dates from more than 892 farms and 508,000 palm trees. The event highlights the rich variety of locally grown dates and supports national food self-sufficiency.

974 Beach Festival



Until August 2, 2025

8am – 11pm

974 Beach Area

Enjoy a refreshing beachside escape with entertainment, activities, and privacy at the 974 Beach Festival. The event offers a safe and family-friendly atmosphere, including special women-only days on:

. July 26

. July 29

. August 2

Entry Fees:

. Adults: QR35

. Children under 14: QR15

. Children under 6: Free

. People with disabilities: Free

. VIP car access: QR150

Blippi at Qatar Toy Festival



July 25 and 26​​​​​, 2025

6:45pm

Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC)

Children's favorite entertainer, Blippi, makes his debut at the Qatar Toy Festival on July 25 and 26, bringing songs, science, and educational fun to the stage. This third edition of the Qatar Toy Festival is the biggest yet, with live shows, themed zones, and a brand-new summer camp for kids and teens.

Book your tickets here.

Summerland at Doha Festival City



Until July 31, 2025

Sunday–Thursday: 10am – 10pm

Friday & Saturday: 10am – 11pm

Doha Festival City

Cool down and stay active at Summerland, a vibrant summer experience featuring:

. IGLOO DESSERT Pop-Up

. Summer Fashion & Beauty Pop-Up

. 10,000 Steps Challenge

There's something for everyone, from shopping and sweets to fitness and entertainment.

Story of the Land in a Stamp Exhibition



July 25, 2025

From 7pm onward

Katara Cultural Village, Building 22

Organized by the Arab Postal Museum, this exhibit showcases stamps from around the world, revealing fascinating stories about different lands and cultures through philately.

Wave After Wave



Until August 3, 2025

10am - 6pm

Desert Falls

Dive into fun at Sea Caves Waterpark with thrilling slides, splash zones, and more.

Limited-time offer: Full-day entry for just QR150 from Saturday to Tuesday.

Ladies-only days every Wednesday.

Grab your ticket here

Ice Cream Galleria at Msheireb Galleria

Until July 26, 2025

4pm – 11pm

Msheireb Galleria

Beat the heat with the coolest summer festival in town! Explore a wide range of ice cream flavors, arcade games, workshops, kids' painting sessions, and live performances.

Entry Fees:

. Ice Cream Galleria: QR15

. Hangout (30 minutes): QR25

. Hangout (1 hour): QR40

. Arts & Crafts: QR15

Doha Summer Trade and Shopping Exhibition



Until August 4, 2025

10am– 10pm

Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC)

Enjoy an all-in-one shopping experience under one cool roof! The exhibition features a variety of products, including:

. Clothing (men, women, and children)

. Abayas, Jalabiyas, makeup & beauty items

. Carpets, home supplies, sweets, and coffee

. Food stalls and coffee kiosks throughout the venue

Perfect for an all-day family outing.