Satirist Krishna Dies PM Modi, Smirti Irani Among Others Who Celebrated His Wit
Former Union Minister Smriti Irani expressed her condolences, acknowledging Krishna's impact on public discourse and the emotional resonance of his work.
“His wit, creativity, and artistic flair made the internet smile.”
News of his passing was first shared by fellow creator @nainaverse on X, who posted screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation with Krishna's brother confirming the tragic loss. Krishna had been battling a severe medical condition that caused fluid buildup in his lungs.
His final message, sent on July 10, included a photo from the hospital and a hopeful exchange with Naina, who replied:“Sab theek ho jayega. Stay strong.”
On July 22, her follow-up message went unanswered.
Krishna's brother later informed her that he had died at 4.30 a.m.
His rise to prominence was marked by his unique Photoshop edits and witty memes that resonated across India's digital landscape.
In 2019, actor Akshay Kumar recorded a video message praising Krishna's work, saying:“Mere kuch dost hain jo tujhe jante hain... kamal ka jo kaam karta hai tu... to bring smile on people's face.”
Akshay Kumar added that he had shown one of Krishna's memes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who“had a hearty laugh".
Tributes poured in from across the creative community.
Actress Rupali Ganguly wrote: "The timeline feels emptier today! @Atheist_Krishna wasn't just a master of visual satire, he was emotion wrapped in sarcasm and humour. His Photoshop jokes made us smile and laugh, but his silence today leaves a void. You'll be missed, Krishna. Om Shanti.”
Krishna's legacy lives on in the countless images and moments he helped restore, reimagine, and reframe. His work was more than digital art-it was a bridge between memory and meaning, between laughter and loss.
