403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chinese nationals to get Indian visa for first time since COVID
(MENAFN) Starting this Friday, Chinese nationals will be able to apply for tourist visas to visit India, according to a notice shared by the Indian Embassy on a Chinese social media platform.
This development marks the first time since 2020 that India has reopened tourist visa services for travelers from China. The halt came amid heightened tensions following deadly skirmishes in 2020 along the disputed Himalayan border region in Jammu and Kashmir, which led to the deaths of 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers. Since then, both nations have taken steps to gradually restore bilateral relations.
“We have noted this positive move. Making cross-border travel easier serves the common interest of all parties,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a news conference in Beijing.
He added, “China stands ready to maintain communication, coordination with India to keep facilitating people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.”
Despite this progress in visa services, India has not yet reinstated direct flights to China, leaving travel options between the two countries somewhat limited for now.
This development marks the first time since 2020 that India has reopened tourist visa services for travelers from China. The halt came amid heightened tensions following deadly skirmishes in 2020 along the disputed Himalayan border region in Jammu and Kashmir, which led to the deaths of 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers. Since then, both nations have taken steps to gradually restore bilateral relations.
“We have noted this positive move. Making cross-border travel easier serves the common interest of all parties,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a news conference in Beijing.
He added, “China stands ready to maintain communication, coordination with India to keep facilitating people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.”
Despite this progress in visa services, India has not yet reinstated direct flights to China, leaving travel options between the two countries somewhat limited for now.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment