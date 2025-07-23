Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chinese nationals to get Indian visa for first time since COVID

2025-07-23 08:56:41
(MENAFN) Starting this Friday, Chinese nationals will be able to apply for tourist visas to visit India, according to a notice shared by the Indian Embassy on a Chinese social media platform.

This development marks the first time since 2020 that India has reopened tourist visa services for travelers from China. The halt came amid heightened tensions following deadly skirmishes in 2020 along the disputed Himalayan border region in Jammu and Kashmir, which led to the deaths of 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers. Since then, both nations have taken steps to gradually restore bilateral relations.

“We have noted this positive move. Making cross-border travel easier serves the common interest of all parties,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a news conference in Beijing.

He added, “China stands ready to maintain communication, coordination with India to keep facilitating people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.”

Despite this progress in visa services, India has not yet reinstated direct flights to China, leaving travel options between the two countries somewhat limited for now.


MENAFN23072025000045017281ID1109837024

