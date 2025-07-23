Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Wavel Ramkalawan Sends Condolence Message Following The Passing Of Mr. Jérémie Bonnelame


2025-07-23 07:11:37
(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo

"On behalf of the Government and People of Seychelles, and on my personal behalf, I extend our deepest condolence to the family, friends, and loved ones of former Minister and Ambassador, Mr. Jérémie Bonnelame, following his passing.

Mr. Bonnelame served our nation with unwavering dedication, both as a Minister and as a distinguished diplomat in his various capacities. His contribution to Seychelles' development and his commitment to public service has left an indelible mark on our country's history. His leadership, wisdom, and passion for progress inspired many and will continue to resonate for generations to come.

In this moment of sorrow, we remember not only his professional achievements but also his integrity and deep love for Seychelles. As we mourn his loss, we celebrate a life well-lived, devoted to the betterment of our nation and its people.

May he rest in eternal peace, and may his family find strength and solace in the cherished memories during this time of loss.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.

MENAFN23072025002747001784ID1109836429

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search