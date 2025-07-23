President Wavel Ramkalawan Sends Condolence Message Following The Passing Of Mr. Jérémie Bonnelame

President Wavel Ramkalawan Sends Condolence Message Following The Passing Of Mr. Jérémie Bonnelame
"On behalf of the Government and People of Seychelles, and on my personal behalf, I extend our deepest condolence to the family, friends, and loved ones of former Minister and Ambassador, Mr. Jérémie Bonnelame, following his passing.
Mr. Bonnelame served our nation with unwavering dedication, both as a Minister and as a distinguished diplomat in his various capacities. His contribution to Seychelles' development and his commitment to public service has left an indelible mark on our country's history. His leadership, wisdom, and passion for progress inspired many and will continue to resonate for generations to come.
In this moment of sorrow, we remember not only his professional achievements but also his integrity and deep love for Seychelles. As we mourn his loss, we celebrate a life well-lived, devoted to the betterment of our nation and its people.
May he rest in eternal peace, and may his family find strength and solace in the cherished memories during this time of loss.
