Kim Jong Un Reiterates Commitment to Stronger China Relations
(MENAFN) North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, has restated his nation’s dedication to enhancing its partnership with China, according to a news agency on Tuesday.
Kim emphasized, "It is the steadfast stand of the Workers' Party of Korea and the government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to further strengthen and develop the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation" with China, "as required by the times," in his response to a congratulatory note from Chinese President Xi Jinping on the occasion of North Korea’s national founding day.
He further remarked, "We believe that the DPRK, together with the Chinese comrades, would more vigorously promote the development of DPRK-China friendly relations in the common struggle for accomplishing the socialist cause."
Reflecting on his recent presence at China’s Victory Day commemorations in Beijing, Kim pointed out that he also engaged in significant discussions with President Xi.
In addition, Kim conveyed his warm regards for China’s sustained advancement, voicing optimism in its ability to “fulfill the 14th Five-Year Plan and build a modern socialist state in an all-round way” under the stewardship of the Communist Party of China, with Xi at its center.
