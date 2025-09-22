EBRD Invests In Bosnia's Bank To Drive SME Digital Transformation
The transaction aims to support the Programme's objectives, including: enhancing innovation and competitiveness among SMEs through targeted investments in digitalisation and automation technologies; promoting green economy transition via green technologies; increasing SMEs' capacity and trade potential through improved access to finance; and supporting women-led SMEs to achieve more equitable access to automation and digitalisation investments.
In addition, the loan will facilitate the launch of a Regional Training Academy, equipping micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with business skills focused on resilience, growth, and regional cooperation.
The Programme also contributes to the competitive and green transition by encouraging SME investments that comply with EU standards and by promoting digitalisation and environmentally sustainable, lower-carbon solutions across the region.
Addiko Bank d.d. Sarajevo, a universal bank based in Bosnia and Herzegovina, serves SME and retail clients through 28 branches across the Federation of BiH. As of year-end 2024, the bank held the 12th largest market share in the country, with 3.1 percent of total assets.
